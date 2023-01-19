Senior Software Engineer

As part of the drive to develop Trading and Shipping's (T&S) technology capability, we are looking for an experienced developer to help create the next generation of trading and middle office tools.
The role reports to a DevOps manager in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators and Middle Office teams.
T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.
Key accountabilities: