Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

As part of the drive to develop Trading and Shipping's (T&S) technology capability, we are looking for an experienced developer to help create the next generation of trading and middle office tools.

The role reports to a DevOps manager in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators and Middle Office teams.

T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.



Key accountabilities:

Be part of a business facing development team to deliver new solutions to the Front Office and Middle Office.

Work with other developers, Business Analysts and testers as part of the wider team within Europe and Finance Information Technology and Services.

Contribute to analysis, design and development of systems, business processes, data and interfaces.

Development skills in one or more programming languages such as Java, Go Lang, Scala, C Sharp or Python.

Strong understanding of programming paradigms such as distributed architectures and multi-threaded programme design.

Strong experience in developing Cloud Native applications on different Platform as a Service solutions (e.g. GKE, Openshift, AEKS, Cloud Foundry & etc)

Experience in reactive applications programming constructs and Domain Driven Design.

Strong understanding concepts such Event Sourcing, CQRS etc.

Experience of Agile SDLCs, particularly Scrum and Kanban.

Strong Data Analysis and Numerical skills.

Excellent communication skills - the role includes working directly with end users to solicit requirements and feedback.

Experience in working with geographically disperse teams (i.e. non co-located teams)

An ability to adapt and drive modernization agenda forward.



Essential Education - STEM Graduate





#LI-Onsite



Experience and Requirements: