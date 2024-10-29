Senior Software Engineer (C# .NET)

Job summary

Physical Trading Ops Business is at the heart of the BP Trading activities. The application eco-system helps the Business users to Plan and Schedule of physical movements of Oil and products. The applications include various bespoke solutions supporting other systems like Trade capture, Risk, Reporting and Finance in Oil Transaction Pipeline.

A Senior Software Engineer contributes to, develops and maintains the digital products in our Physical Operations landscape.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you work closely with other software engineers, product managers, ux designers, data analysts and scientists and our business partners. You actively participate in feature development, performance enhancements and offering technical support to other teams.

Key Accountabilities

Design sophisticated backend components, services, platforms, and Restful APIs for seamless communication with the front end.

Design front-end components and seamless integration with the back-end systems, facilitating smooth data exchange.

Continuously reviewing the services and components and seeking opportunities for improvements.

Identifying and addressing Tech Debt.

Influencing and delivering the product roadmap to improve our Key Performance Indicators and deliver tangible business value.

Developing the team’s Software Engineering skills.

Owning the team’s culture and ways of working, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing best practices.

Hands on development in .NET Frameworks, C# , Windows Desktop app frameworks(example WPF).

Work closely with the Product owners and owning the Product Deliverables.

Mentoring / Leading Junior Team members.

You work closely with key business users and stakeholders. Also, you will work directly with the Tech Lead on the evolution of the current technology platform and the long-term strategy and roadmap.

This unique role is well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering and communication skills.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor / Master degree in computer science or equivalent experience

At least 7 to 8 years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Have experience working with small teams of bright people.

Well versed in Software Engineering development techniques and best practices like TDD, BDD.

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity.

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices.

Hands on experience .NET Frameworks, C#, Windows Desktop app frameworks(example WPF)

Database design and knowledge of SQL Server.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Trading systems or ETRMs (Energy Trading & Risk Management).

Operational experience of running business critical systems.

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Azure DevOps, Openshift/Kubernetes.

Experience in Front end development frameworks like ReactJS / Angular etc.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.