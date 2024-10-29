Senior Software Engineer (Java)

A Senior Java Software Engineer contributes to, develops and maintains the digital products in our Physical Operations landscape.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you work closely with other software engineers, product managers, ux designers, data analysts and scientists and our business partners. You actively participate in feature development, performance enhancements and offering technical support to other teams.

Key Accountabilities

Design sophisticated backend components, services, platforms, and Restful APIs for seamless communication with the front end.

Design front-end components and seamless integration with the back-end systems, facilitating smooth data exchange.

Continuously reviewing the services and components and seeking opportunities for improvements.

Identifying and addressing Tech Debt.

Influencing and delivering the product roadmap to improve our Key Performance Indicators and deliver tangible business value.

Developing the team’s Software Engineering skills.

Owning the team’s culture and ways of working, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing best practices.

Hands on development in Java, JEE, Spring, Hibernate(JPA), SQL etc.

Work closely with the Product owners and owning the Product Deliverables.

Mentoring / Leading Junior Team members.

You work closely with key business users and stakeholders. Also, you work directly with the Tech Lead on the evolution of the current technology platform and the long-term strategy and roadmap.

This unique role is well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering and communication skills.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor / Master degree in computer science or equivalent experience

At least 7 to 8 years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Have experience working with small teams of bright people.

Well versed in Software Engineering development techniques and best practices like TDD, BDD.

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity.

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices.

Hands on experience Java, JEE, Spring, Hibernate(JPA)

Database design and knowledge of SQL Server.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Trading systems or ETRMs (Energy Trading & Risk Management).

Operational experience of running business critical systems.

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Azure DevOps, Openshift/Kubernetes.

Experience in Front end development frameworks like ReactJS / Angular etc.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!