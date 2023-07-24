Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

You will work closely with Traders and Operators to optimise various aspects of BP's operations, ranging from efficient logistical operations (for example, shipping scheduling), partnering with traders to ensure our portfolios are kept optimal. You will develop a deep understanding of the optimisation algorithms and of the business context in which the team operates. Most of your time will be focused in writing code, while pursuing software engineering best practices for design, build and test. High-quality documentation, traceability and knowledge sharing is expected. Additionally, you will work directly with the Optimisation Technical Team Lead on the evolution of the current technology platform in place, as well as the long-term strategy and roadmap for the increased use of optimisation in BP. This is a unique role well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering, quantitative and communication skills. Essential Experience: Advanced knowledge of Java and associated ecosystem (Java, GIT, Maven, Jenkins, Desktop Java - eg. JavaFX/Swing, SpringBoot/RESTful Webservices).

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, Agile methods and build systems, as well as the underlying optimisation algorithms.

Ability to work closely with the business, draw out their requirements and create a mathematical model. Strong communication skills with ability to present ideas well graphically as well as verbally.

Strong mathematical and numeracy skills.

A quantitative degree – with commercial experience of advanced algorithm implementation.

Good understanding of Computational Complexity Theory (EG: Big-O notation). Desirable Experience: Experience in optimisation. Examples include linear programming and solving a TSP using a heuristic approach such as simulated annealing, genetic algorithms or machine learning.

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Docker, Ansible, Kerberos, Openshift/Kubernetes.

INNOVATION & ENGINEERING



Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.



Working with us, you can do this by:



• Deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

• Driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

• Collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

• Originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

• Protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks



Because together we are:

• Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors

• Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs‎

• Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.