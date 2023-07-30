Senior Software Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As part of the aim to develop Trading and Shipping's (T&S) technology capability, we are looking for an expert developer to help build the next generation of trading and middle office tools. The role reports to a DevOps manager in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators and Middle Office teams.T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

As part of the aim to develop Trading and Shipping's (T&S) technology capability, we are looking for an expert developer to help build the next generation of trading and middle office tools. The role reports to a DevOps manager in London and will provide the development and support capability whilst being co-located with Traders, Schedulers/Operators and Middle Office teams.T&S is looking to derive competitive advantage and commercial differentiation from the use of technology in our trading and middle office activity. This position will be part of the team building new applications to provide that capability.



Job Description:

What You Will Deliver

Be part of a business facing development team to deliver new solutions to the Oil Front Office and Middle Office.

Work with other developers, Business Analysts and testers within Oil Europe and Finance Information Technology and Services.

Contribute to analysis, design and development of systems, business processes, data and interfaces.

What You Will Need To Be Successful

Development skills in one or more programming languages such as Java, Go Lang, Scala, C Sharp or Python.

Strong understanding of programming paradigms such as distributed architectures and multi-threaded programming.

Strong experience in developing Cloud Native applications on different Platform as a Service solutions (e.g. GKE, OpenShift, AEKS, Cloud Foundry & etc)

Experience in reactive applications programming constructs and Domain Driven Design.

Strong understanding concepts such Event Sourcing, CQRS etc.

Experience of Agile SDLCs, particularly Scrum and Kanban.

Strong Data Analysis and Numerical skills.

Excellent communication skills - the role includes working directly with end users to solicit requirements and feedback.

Experience in working with geographically disperse teams (i.e. non co-located teams)

An ability to adapt and drive modernization agenda forward.

Desirable

Experience working in a team and positive collaboration to achieve a shared goal

Strong User Interface/User Experience design skills, including UI design principles, human-computer interaction paradigms, usability guidelines, layout, navigation, and component design.

Knowledge on Data Engineering specially while dealing with Big Data problems.

Experience in commodity or financial markets front or middle office technology teams shall be a plus

Who You Will Work With

To work with a t of software engineers, BAs and others based in Singapore, working with other global teams to improve and maintain bp's digital applications used by our trading business.

To partner with business stakeholders in Refining & Products Trading, including traders, analysts, operators, risk and other supporting functions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.