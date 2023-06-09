Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

You will be joining one of the Digital Payments platform teams inside bp. bp's Digital Payment as a Service (DPaaS) is a catalogue of reusable, digital payment and vault solutions that gives any business area what they need for a scalable, secure and seamless customer experience. DPaaS provides an internal, bp owned solution allowing full control of direction and strategy while reducing overall costs and dependency on vendors.

What you will do for us...

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Lead a squad of engineers in delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Essential Experience

At least five years of experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Our core technology stack is supported by the Node ecosystem, hence experience on TypeScript/JavaScript is advantageous.

You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience with serverless constructs on the AWS platform, including Lambda/DynamoDB.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.