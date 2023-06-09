Senior Software Engineer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
You will be joining one of the Digital Payments platform teams inside bp. bp's Digital Payment as a Service (DPaaS) is a catalogue of reusable, digital payment and vault solutions that gives any business area what they need for a scalable, secure and seamless customer experience. DPaaS provides an internal, bp owned solution allowing full control of direction and strategy while reducing overall costs and dependency on vendors.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
