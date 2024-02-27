Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we are hiring staff and principal software engineers to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications. We build exclusively on the cloud using Azure and AWS so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the latest technology, and scale our business globally. We are hiring builders that are comfortable defining their own direction, who can move fast and tackle complex challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon.

Background

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to develop themselves.

What you will do for us...

As a Senior Software Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for leading a squad of software engineers in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality software and services. Your leadership skills, ability to lead multiple stakeholders, and experience in software development and software engineering will be essential to your success in this role.

Act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to the team

Set project and squad goals, prioritize and execute initiatives, and deliver results in a product-led, empowered environment

Attract, hire, retain, and empower a diverse world-class engineering squad

Drive the quality software engineering at the squad level

Promote robust and maintainable code, clear documentation, and high-quality work

Coordinate with internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that all vital documentation and evidence is available and accurate

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Qualifications

4+ years of experience building, leading, managing and mentoring high-performance engineering teams

Proven track record of 7+ years of professional software development experience, with a strong focus on JavaScript development such as Next.js or similar front-end frameworks such as React, Angular and others.

Skillful in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security, compliances scalability, and reliability best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management



