Senior Software Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Innovation & engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management!

Working with us, you can do this by:

Deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

Driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

Collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

Originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

Protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

So, what are we doing here at bp?

Bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

What you will do for us...

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Lead a squad of engineers in delivery of your projects to production. You’ll follow best practices including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and crafting end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp. You’ll work closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Qualifications

At least five years of experience designing and building sophisticated software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Expertise in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python) including object-oriented design and proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to accurately supervise, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to connect with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.



