Senior Software Engineer

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications. We encourage our teams to adapt quickly by using native AWS and Azure services, including serverless, and enable them to pick the best technology for a given problem. This is meant to empower our software and platform engineers while allowing them to learn and develop themselves.

As a Mobile Development Tech Lead you will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITES

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and autonomously execute activities.

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas.

Present results to peers and senior management, to support / influence decision making.

Design sophisticated software components, services, and applications.

Develop robust and user-friendly mobile applications for iOS and/or Android platforms.

Design and develop innovative and user-friendly mobile applications for iOS and/or Android platforms.

Implement custom native user interfaces using the latest programming techniques and development tools for iOS and/or Android.

Engage in the complete mobile application development lifecycle, from conceptualization to delivery, ensuring high-quality, scalable, and maintainable code.

Analyze and optimize UI and infrastructure application code for quality, efficiency, and performance, ensuring smooth and responsive user experiences on mobile devices.

Write design documents and review them with software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Adhere to and advocate for software engineering best practices; including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity.

Integrate your software with other distributed systems and shared APIs across bp.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

PROGRAMMING SKILLS

You should be competent in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Competent in at least one programming language, such as Swift for iOS or Kotlin for Android, including object-oriented design principles.

Competent in utilizing mobile app development frameworks and libraries like UIKit (iOS) and Android SDK (Android) to build robust and user-friendly applications.

Competent with cross-platform frameworks such as React Native or Flutter, enabling efficient development for both iOS and Android platforms.

Competent in implementing multithreading programming techniques to manage mobile app performance and memory efficiently.

Competent in applying object-oriented principles to mobile app development, facilitating code maintainability, reusability, and scalability across platforms.

Competent in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

5+ years of hands-on experience designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered to production.

SYSTEM DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE

Skillful in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems.

Competent in designing and implementing user interfaces (UI) for mobile applications, ensuring optimal user experience and adherence to design principles set by product teams.

Competent in designing scalable and maintainable mobile app architectures, including client-server communication patterns like REST, GraphQL, or gRPC.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Competent in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Competent in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services, including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless.

Competent in implementing scalable and robust client-server communications.

Competent in ensuring secure data transmission and storage on mobile devices.

Competent in optimizing mobile app performance through efficient memory management and network utilization.

OPERATIONS

Competent in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

Experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Competent in deploying and maintaining mobile applications on various platforms.

Competent in monitoring app performance and handling crashes to ensure a seamless user experience



Skills:

