Senior Software Engineer

The Refining and Product Trading Front Office Technology team (RPT FO) is at the core of BP trading activities. It provides a wide range of tailored solutions, from Analytics and Trade Capture to Reporting. They empower traders and their teams to analyze, plan and execute the business strategy.

Reference Data is one of the core products the team looks after. It is an essential part of RPT Technologies, maintaining over 7 GB of reference data and distributing it to over 70 systems.

As a Tech Lead, you will own Reference Data. You will lead a 3-7 people’s team (depending on demand) and be responsible for:

Excellence of service to ensure no disruption to our business,

Delivering business enhancements like new data type/new data in a timely manner,

Continuously reviewing the service’s operations and seeking opportunities for improvements,

Identifying and addressing Tech Debt,

Influencing and delivering the Reference Data product roadmap to make Reference Data an IT user friendly product and drive efficiencies,

Developing the team’s Software Engineering skills,

Owning the team’s culture and ways of working, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing best practices,

Cloud costs,

Hands on development on Front End WPF client/Java backend for 50% of your time.

You will work closely with members of the iData team (Reference Data primary users) and will develop strategic working relationships with other RPT teams who consume Reference Data.

Additionally, you will work directly with the Pod Tech Lead on the evolution of the current technology platform, as well as the long-term strategy and roadmap for Reference Data.

This is a unique role well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering, management, and communication skills. Longer term this role could grow to include other services and products RPT FO owns.

Essential Experience:

Experience in managing small teams of inquisitive people (mix perm/managed services across multiple time zones, including some Senior Software Developers Individual Contributors),

Well versed in Software Engineering development technics and best practices like Test Driven Developments,

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity (e.g. Big-O notation),

Advanced knowledge of front-end development,

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices.

Desirable Experience:

WPF hands on experience,

Java/C# backend experience,

Operational experience of running live systems,

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Azure DevOps, Openshift/Kubernetes.

