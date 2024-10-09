Senior Software Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

IT&S Group



bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, senior software engineers need to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications.

We are hiring hardworking Software Engineer with Palantir Foundry experience to join our technology team. As a key member, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining data-driven applications.

Our team uses Palantir Foundry and various related technologies as a data and application platform for delivering client-facing applications and data-driven solutions. As a Software Engineer in the team, you will chip in to all stages of the software development lifecycle. You will build new application's improve, and maintain existing applications, support teams across the wider organization.

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree. Candidate must possess 10+ years of experience as a software engineer.

- Build and Maintain applications on Palantir Foundry platform.

- Develop and optimize data pipelines and workflows.

- Ensure data quality and integrity.

- Perform monitoring, alerting, scalability, observability.

- Collaborate with multi-functional teams to deliver data-driven solutions.

- Perform data integration, analysis, and visualization tasks.

- Fix and resolve issues within the applications.

- Managing a team, provide technical support and training to team members.



- 2+ years of hands-on Palantir Foundry and should have worked upon Ontology, Code Repositories, Pipeline Builder, Workshop, Quiver, Contour, Data Connection

- Strong skills in software engineering, data processing and analytics.

- Proficiency in data structures, algorithms, building and maintaining data pipelines.

- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

- Experience with data integration and ETL processes.

- Knowledge of scripting and programming languages such as Python, Spark, Scala and SQL.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytics, Communication, Data Modeling, Data Structures and Algorithms, Palantir (Software), Python (Programming Language), Risk Management, Scripting, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management, Stakeholder Management, System Design, Visual Interface Design

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.