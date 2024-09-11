Senior Software Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Job Description

bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, senior software engineers need to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications.

We are hiring passionate AI Software Engineers with experience in Python Programming Language, Machine Learning and Generative AI to join our technology team. As a key member, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining data-driven applications.

As an AI Software Engineer, you would work on solving business problems using AI/ML Technologies by developing custom Machine Learning Models, utilizing cognitive APIs and leveraging Generative AI technologies. You will also design and build solutions to train, monitor, and deploy AI solutions.

Qualification

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree. Candidate must possess 8+ years of experience as a software engineer.

Key Responsibilities

· Design, develop, and maintain AI models and algorithms.

· Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver data-driven solutions.

· Optimize and enhance existing AI models for performance and scalability.

· Ensure data quality and integrity throughout the AI development lifecycle.

· Perform monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting of AI systems

Requirements

· 6+ years of hands-on experience in Python programming Language and SQL

· Experience with Python libraries and frameworks like Numpy, Pandas, Flask, FastAPI, TensorFlow, PyTorch, scikit-learn.

· Strong skills in software engineering, data processing, analytics and data visualization libraries

· Proficiency in data structures, algorithms, building and maintaining data pipelines.

· Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

· Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

· Working knowledge of Generative AI technologies and solution patterns is preferred

· Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to handle complex scenarios.

· Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced and multifaceted environment.

· Leadership skills to lead and mentor juniors

What you can expect from us!

Our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp, you could be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which belief in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also helps employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues. The BRGs’ dedication to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers, so we can all do better together. Examples of BRGs include (but are not limited to):

bpWIN (bp Women’s International Network)

Pride

Working parents

PEN (Positively Ethnic Network)

bpInclusia (bp’s Asian community)

bpEnergía (bp’s Latin community)



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.