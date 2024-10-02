Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Oil OTC trading is at the heart of the bp Trading activities. The application eco-system caters to different personas empowering them and their teams to plan and execute BP’s oil trading activity. We provide deal capture software for bp oil traders, allowing them to create oil trades, buying and selling oil with customers across the world.

We are looking for a Full Stack Software Engineer to contribute, develop and maintain the digital products in our oil Energy Trading and Risk Management landscape.

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will work closely with other software engineers, product managers, ux designers, and our business partners. You will actively participate in feature design, development, performance enhancements and offering technical support to other teams.

Key Accountabilities

Design sophisticated backend components, services, platforms, and Restful APIs for seamless communication with the front end.

Design front-end components and seamless integration with the back-end systems, facilitating smooth data exchange.

Continuously reviewing the services and components and seeking opportunities for improvements.

Identifying and addressing Tech Debt.

Developing the team’s Software Engineering skills.

Owning the team’s culture and ways of working, instilling a care for high quality code and tests and for implementing best practices.

This unique role is well positioned to create substantial value for the business and requires an individual with the right mix of software engineering and communication skills.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor / Master degree in computer science or equivalent experience

At least 5-8 years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Well versed in Software Engineering development techniques and best practices like TDD, BDD.

Strong Software Engineering Design capabilities and understanding of Computational Complexity.

Strive for excellence and continuous improvement in software architecture, software delivery and best practices.

Hands on experience in Java, building services that run on Kubernetes using Sprint and Quarkus

Hands on experience of React, Blazor or another web technology

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Trading systems or ETRMs (Energy Trading & Risk Management).

Experience with DevOps: working with AWS, Azure DevOps, Openshift/Kubernetes.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.