Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Senior Software Engineer

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the ground-breaking potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Lead the design and development of complex software solutions across multiple projects, with a focus on integrating AI/ML and Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, ensuring high-quality code and scalable architecture to meet business objectives and support bp’s digital initiatives.

with a focus on integrating AI/ML and Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, ensuring high-quality code and scalable architecture to meet business objectives and support bp’s digital initiatives. Be part of a cross-disciplinary team , working closely with software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners to deliver cohesive, impactful solutions that leverage AI and ML technologies.

, working closely with software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers, and business partners to deliver cohesive, impactful solutions that leverage AI and ML technologies. Proactively identify impactful opportunities in AI/ML and GenAI, autonomously complete activities, and act as a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas to drive innovative, AI-powered outcomes aligned with bp’s strategy.

autonomously complete activities, and act as a bridge between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas to drive innovative, AI-powered outcomes aligned with bp’s strategy. Ensure robust AI driven software delivery by managing and optimizing CI/CD pipelines for AI/ML models, enforcing standard processes for testing, deployment, and monitoring, enabling reliable and efficient production rollouts of AI-enhanced solutions.

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

5 years as a Software Engineer

Extensive experience in the system design of both new and existing systems, with a strong focus on scalability, security, and reliability. Deep understanding of security and privacy standard methodologies, as well as the ability to properly monitor, log, and create alarms for production systems.

with a strong focus on scalability, security, and reliability. Deep understanding of security and privacy standard methodologies, as well as the ability to properly monitor, log, and create alarms for production systems. Ability to engage , influence, and collaborate with both technical and non-technical collaborators to collect requirements, describe technical approaches, work through challenges, and find productive solutions.

, influence, and collaborate with both technical and non-technical collaborators to collect requirements, describe technical approaches, work through challenges, and find productive solutions. Proven experience in software engineering , including hands-on development and delivering software solutions using modern programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, C#) and development frameworks.

, including hands-on development and delivering software solutions using modern programming languages (e.g., Python, Java, C#) and development frameworks. Experience with modern development practices such as Agile methodologies , DevOps, and CI/CD pipelines, ensuring efficient software development cycles and reliable deployment processes.

, DevOps, and CI/CD pipelines, ensuring efficient software development cycles and reliable deployment processes. Experience in MLOps and LLMOps practices , including building and managing pipelines for machine learning models and large language models, ensuring smooth deployment, scalability, and ongoing performance monitoring is an advantage

, including building and managing pipelines for machine learning models and large language models, ensuring smooth deployment, scalability, and ongoing performance monitoring is an advantage Strong communication and leadership skills with the ability to mentor junior engineers, drive technical discussions, and foster collaboration across multi-disciplinary teams is an advantage

with the ability to mentor junior engineers, drive technical discussions, and foster collaboration across multi-disciplinary teams is an advantage Proficiency in AI/ML and GenAI technologies, with the ability to integrate AI/ML solutions into production systems and maintain high standards for model performance, security, and scalability is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!