Senior Software Engineer

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Tech stacks- Reactjs, PostgreSQL, AWS

Experience- 8+ years

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, senior software engineers need to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing web and native mobile applications. We build exclusively on the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the newest technology, and scale our business globally. We are hiring builders that are comfortable defining their own direction, who can adapt quickly and tackle sophisticated challenges, and who want to work with strong peers and leaders from tech companies like Uber, Google, Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon. What you will do for us...

Being a part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other software engineers, product management, UX design, data scientists, data analysts, product managers, data engineers, data managers and business partners. Working closely with partner teams to help evolve their systems to make all our services more re-usable and resilient.

Hire and develop others by mentoring junior software engineers and peers, and proactively sharing your expertise and interests with others.

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design.

Overall 8+ years’ experience of designing sophisticated software components, services, and applications. Writing design documents and reviewing them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback.

Following standard processes including writing high quality code, developing unit, functional, and performance tests, and creating end-to-end deployment pipelines to production to maintain a fast velocity. Qualifications

Proven experience designing and building sophisticated software systems end to-end which have been efficiently delivered to production. Supporting these production systems through on-call rotations.

Experience Reactjs, PostgreSQL, AWS, including object-oriented design. You should be proficient in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API, and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologies.

Experience in system design of both new and existing systems. Understand security and privacy standard processes as well as how to accurately supervise, log, and alarm for production systems.

Strong communication skills and ability to connect with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, and work through problems and find productive solutions.

Working with diversified team and in inclusive environment



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.