We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Team and advance your career as a

Senior Software Engineer in Test

In this role You will:

Design and implement automated test frameworks to ensure the reliability, security, and performance of the Gordon tool, a high-visibility application in BP's trading activities.

Conduct manual testing for exploratory, usability, and ad-hoc testing scenarios to enhance the user experience.

Document test cases for new features, enhancements, and bug fixes, creating clear and up-to-date specifications for the development team.

Define and enforce quality assurance processes, promoting best practices for testing and defect tracking.

Perform root cause analysis on application issues and performance bottlenecks, collaborating with developers to implement effective solutions.

Analyse metrics related to test coverage, defect density, and other quality indicators to continuously improve processes and increase efficiency.

Work closely with cross-disciplinary teams, including software engineers, product managers, and UX designers, to align testing strategies with product requirements.

Collaborate with the Tech Lead and Pod Tech Lead to contribute to product designs from a testability perspective, ensuring comprehensive automated test coverage.

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems, or equivalent work experience.

5 years of experience as a Software Development Engineer in Test, with a strong track record of successful project delivery.

Proficiency in testing web, mobile, UI, data, APIs, and conducting security testing to ensure high-quality applications.

Experience in scripting for test data setup, data migration, and validation processes to support testing activities.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and experience using tracking tools like ADO or similar for effective project management.

Hands-on experience in developing automated test frameworks using C#, SpecFlow, and Gherkin for efficient testing.

Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.

Knowledge of SQL, Playwright or Selenium, and JMeter, along with experience in mobile testing tools and frameworks (e.g., XCTest, Espresso, Appium) as advantageous skills.

A proactive approach to setting up CI/CD pipelines to automate testing with each build or deployment, enhancing efficiency and quality assurance.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

