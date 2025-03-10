Senior Software Engineering Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

As a Staff Software Engineer, you will act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to your team, while encouraging a positive and productive work environment. You will also be responsible for setting project and squad goals, prioritizing initiatives, and delivering results in a product-led, empowered environment and to manage multiple stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Design sophisticated software components, services, and platforms. You’ll write design documents and review them with your software engineering and architecture peers, incorporating and quickly iterating on the feedback

Partner closely with multi-functional teams including product management, data science, and UX design

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Excellent communication skills and ability to connect with your peers and senior leaders.

Expert hands-on in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Master in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

WHY JOIN US?

We offer a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values!

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.