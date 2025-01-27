Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

ABOUT THE ROLE:

As a Senior Software Engineering Manager (Senior Software Engineer), you will be responsible for leading a squad of software engineers in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality software and services. Your leadership skills, ability to lead multiple stakeholders, and experience in software development and software engineering will be essential to your success in this role.

Work in an agile development environment, following agile ways of working, participating in agile ceremonies and ensuring timely delivery of automation solutions.

Act as a technical expert, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to the team

Set project and squad goals, prioritize and execute initiatives, and deliver results in a product-led, empowered environment

Build a diverse world-class engineering squad ensuring we drive the quality of software engineering at the squad level

Promote robust and maintainable code, clear documentation, and high-quality work

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

ABOUT YOU:

Tenured experience building, leading, managing and mentoring high-performance software engineering teams

Proven track record in professional software development. We are looking to build a team focusing on full-stack development, including JavaScript frameworks such as Next.js, React, Angular, and backend technologies like Node.js, Python, .NET or Java, along with experience in databases, cloud platforms, and DevOps practices

Skillful in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security, compliances scalability, and reliability best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Master in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.