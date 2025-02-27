Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Architecture Team, responsible for designing and implementing Finance & Performance Management solutions within SAP S/4HANA and connected applications. You will collaborate with finance and accounting teams, logistics and supply chain collaborators, enterprise architects, data analysts, IT service teams, and external technology partners to ensure a structured, high-performing, and scalable finance and performance management ecosystem.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP (Finance & Performance Management), you will play a strategic role in defining and architecting enterprise finance solutions, ensuring that financial planning, cost control, reporting, and performance analytics are seamlessly coordinated into SAP S/4HANA and complementary business applications.

Your role requires a deep technical and functional understanding of finance processes, SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), coordinated performance management frameworks, and financial linkages with logistics and operational processes. You will provide technical expertise in crafting end-to-end finance architectures, ensuring strong governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

What You Will Deliver

Design and architect Finance & Performance Management solutions within SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), and other connected applications.

Develop a structured performance management architecture, bringing together financial and non-financial metrics for comprehensive business reporting.

Ensure integration of finance with logistics, supply chain, and procurement processes, ensuring real-time access to business performance.

Be responsible for the functional and technical architecture of financial planning, forecasting, and profitability analysis solutions.

Supervise the implementation of SAP Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), Controlling (CO), Treasury (TRM), and Group Reporting solutions.

Design and optimize cost allocation, profitability analysis, and intercompany accounting processes.

Define standard methodologies for S/4HANA Universal Journal, financial close automation, and coordinated finance workflows.

Drive integration of SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) with financial and operational reporting systems, enabling sophisticated analytics, scenario modelling, and real-time insights.

Define data models for finance reporting, ensuring alignment with enterprise data governance standards.

Collaborate with business process owners, IT security teams, and data governance teams to ensure financial data integrity and security.

Support finance transformation initiatives, ensuring automation, digitization, and AI/Machine Learning driven analytics for performance management.

Provide technical leadership for SAP Central Finance and hybrid multi-ERP finance integration strategies.

Ensure detailed interoperability between SAP S/4HANA Finance and external applications, including third-party financial planning, tax compliance, and treasury management solutions.

Mentor and guide finance IT teams, ensuring adoption of standard methodologies and groundbreaking technologies in ERP Finance.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in finance, Accounting, Information Systems, or a related field.

10+ years of experience in ERP solution architecture, with a focus on Finance & Performance Management.

Deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA Finance, including General Ledger (GL), Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR), Asset Accounting (AA), and Controlling (CO).

Strong experience in SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), financial planning, and performance reporting solutions.

Proven track record to integrate finance with logistics, supply chain, and operational business processes.

Experience crafting intercompany accounting, financial consolidation, and IFRS-compliant reporting solutions.

Strong understanding of SAP Central Finance, Treasury & Risk Management (TRM), and coordinated tax compliance solutions.

Expertise in financial master data management, cost centre hierarchies, and data governance frameworks.

Hands-on experience with SAP Group Reporting, Profitability Analysis (COPA), and financial close automation.

Strong collaborator engagement and ability to translate business requirements into scalable SAP finance solutions.

Experience working in large-scale SAP ERP transformation programs, including SAP RISE and hybrid cloud ERP models.

Desired

Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Finance, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), or SAP FICO.

Experience in AI/ML-driven financial analytics, predictive modelling, and scenario planning.

Prior experience in supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

Validated understanding of SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) for finance and analytics integration.

Familiarity with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting frameworks and sustainability finance.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to crafting a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



