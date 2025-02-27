Job summary

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Architecture Team, responsible for designing and implementing Logistics & Supply Chain solutions within SAP S/4HANA tailored to the Oil & Gas industry. You will collaborate with upstream, midstream, and downstream logistics teams, procurement and operations collaborators, enterprise architects, IT service teams, and external technology partners to ensure detailed logistics and transportation operations across the hydrocarbon & renewables value chain.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP (Logistics), you will be responsible for designing and delivering end-to-end logistics solutions within SAP S/4HANA and industry-specific applications. This role will focus on hydrocarbon & renewables supply chain management, transportation scheduling, pipeline logistics, marine and rail freight, inventory optimization, procurement, and global supply chain integration.

Your expertise will be pivotal in ensuring real-time, efficient, and cost-effective movement of crude oil, refined products, chemicals, and LNG, integrating logistics operations with finance, trading, procurement, and refinery operations. This role requires a deep understanding of hydrocarbon supply chain execution, freight management, third-party logistics (3PL) integration, and SAP’s logistics suite.

What You Will Deliver

Architect and design logistics, transportation, and hydrocarbon supply chain solutions within SAP S/4HANA, SAP EWM, and SAP TM.

Ensure magnificent integration between procurement, trading, finance, production planning, and logistics execution for Oil & Gas operations.

Develop and optimize inventory and supply chain planning strategies, ensuring cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Drive end-to-end freight and transportation management, demonstrating SAP TM (Transportation Management) and SAP Yard Logistics for pipeline, marine, rail, and trucking logistics.

Supervise warehouse automation, tank farm management, and inventory optimization, ensuring compliance with industry-specific safety and environmental standards.

Own the implementation of 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) integrations, ensuring detailed data exchange and operational visibility for oilfield services and downstream distribution.

Define and implement SAP Logistics Execution (LE) solutions, including inbound/outbound processes, refinery distribution, and terminal automation.

Architect solutions for real-time clarity into logistics important metrics, using SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) and Artificial Intelligence driven insights for predictive maintenance and demand planning.

Optimize SAP MM (Materials Management), SAP PP (Production Planning), and SAP IBP (Integrated Business Planning) functionalities for improved hydrocarbon logistics execution.

Develop RFID-enabled inventory tracking, IoT-driven asset monitoring, and AI-enhanced logistics workflows.

Design global trade compliance solutions, ensuring alignment with customs regulations, hazardous materials transport laws, and carbon emissions reporting.

Implement route optimization, freight auditing, and sustainability driven logistics planning solutions for energy supply chains.

Drive automation and AI/ML-based predictive logistics capabilities, improving fleet utilization, asset tracking, and supply chain resilience.

Ensure cybersecurity and compliance controls within logistics processes, protecting critical operational data and mitigating supply chain risks.

Work with cloud-native ERP deployment models, including SAP RISE with SAP and hybrid cloud logistics integrations.

Provide technical leadership in enterprise-wide logistics transformation initiatives, ensuring best-in-class solution design tailored to Energy business requirements.

What You Will Need to Be Successful

Essential

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in supply chain management, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.

10+ years of experience in ERP solution architecture, specializing in logistics, transportation, and supply chain management for Oil & Gas.

Deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA Logistics, SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management), SAP TM (Transportation Management), and SAP IBP (Integrated Business Planning).

Strong experience integrating logistics with finance, procurement, production planning, and external trading partners.

Hands-on experience with SAP Logistics Execution (LE), SAP Materials Management (MM), and Warehouse Automation solutions.

Experience in 3PL integration, API-driven logistics workflows, and sophisticated freight management strategies for pipeline, marine, and rail logistics.

Expertise in IoT, RFID, and Artificial Intelligence driven supply chain optimization tools for asset-heavy industries.

Strong understanding of cloud-based ERP logistics solutions, including SAP RISE and hybrid cloud deployments.

Ability to define cybersecurity strategies for logistics operations, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

Strong collaborator leadership skills, with the ability to translate logistics business requirements into scalable SAP solutions.

Shown experience working on large-scale SAP ERP transformation programs, including global logistics rollouts for energy companies.

Desired

Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Logistics, SAP EWM, SAP TM, or SAP IBP.

Experience with blockchain for supply chain traceability and digital twins in logistics.

Prior experience in hydrocarbon trading, fuel distribution, LNG shipping, and refinery operations.

Solid understanding of SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) for logistics and AI-powered supply chain analytics.

Familiarity with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting and sustainable supply chain planning for emissions reduction

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



