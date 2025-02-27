Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Enterprise ERP Platforms & Architecture Team, providing technical leadership in SAP S/4HANA platform design, architecture, and deployment strategies. You will collaborate with enterprise architects, BASIS teams, security architects, cloud engineers, business collaborators, and external technology partners to ensure the scalability, resilience, and security of SAP S/4HANA environments.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Solution Architect – ERP Platforms, you will be responsible for the end-to-end architecture of SAP S/4HANA deployments, ensuring alignment with enterprise technology strategies and RISE with SAP standard methodologies. You will define, design, and be responsible for the implementation of S/4HANA cloud architectures, hybrid deployments, and migration strategies.

Your role requires deep expertise in SAP cloud deployment models, technical platform optimization, security standard methodologies, and automation strategies. You will guide partners, drive SAP modernization initiatives, and ensure that SAP S/4HANA platforms are future-ready.

What You Will Deliver

Define S/4HANA cloud deployment architectures, supporting RISE with SAP Public & Private Cloud models.

Design and implement SAP S/4HANA platform strategies, ensuring high availability, disaster recovery (HA/DR), and scalability.

Lead technical roadmap planning for SAP infrastructure modernization and migration projects.

Guide in SAP Basis, technical security frameworks, and SAP integration with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Be responsible for SAP RISE subscription models, hyperscalers cloud services, and network architecture for SAP landscapes.

Collaborate with business and IT teams to ensure SAP deployment models align with operational needs.

Ensure SAP platform security standard methodologies, covering identity management, encryption, authentication, and compliance.

Lead SAP system performance tuning, database optimization (HANA), and automation frameworks.

Define strategies for SAP automation, DevOps for SAP (CI/CD pipelines), and Infrastructure-as-Code.

Handle third-party service providers, SAP Managed Services, and technical issues.

Drive SAP upgrade and patching strategies, ensuring system stability and lifecycle management.

Support technical governance, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance efforts for SAP cloud deployments.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in SAP platform architecture, Basis administration, and cloud-based ERP deployments.

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA platform architecture, cloud deployment models (RISE with SAP Public & Private Cloud), and hybrid SAP landscapes.

Demonstrable experience in SAP security models, IAM, role-based access control (RBAC), and audit compliance.

Deep knowledge of SAP HANA architecture, database performance optimization, and system tuning.

Experience in SAP deployment on Azure, AWS, or GCP, including networking, firewalling, and cloud-native security.

Expertise in HA/DR strategies for SAP, including clustering, failover, and backup solutions.

Hands-on experience with SAP automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible), and DevOps for SAP CI/CD.

Ability to lead technical discussions with SAP, hyperscalers, and enterprise cloud teams.

Strong understanding of SAP upgrade methodologies, cloud migration frameworks, and lifecycle management.

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to communicate sophisticated technical concepts to business leaders.

Desired

SAP Certifications in SAP S/4HANA Architecture, SAP Basis, or SAP Cloud Deployment.

Experience with SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) and advanced SAP integration strategies.

Knowledge of Zero Trust Security models for SAP environments.

Exposure to AI/ML-driven SAP system monitoring and predictive analytics.

Prior experience in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.