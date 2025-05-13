Senior Solution Architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

You will work with

This team is responsible for delivering and supporting solutions for the ServiceNow platform and other performance management systems. Driving standardization of processes and consolidation of data, the team strives to maintain single-source-of-truth platforms for Portfolio, Demand, Resource management as well as several entity-wide financial and performance related business outcomes.

Let me tell you about the role

This role will advise digital security teams working on our largest and most significant initiatives, to embed our enterprise application and platform strategies. It will provide leadership to the wider design community in BP, on cutting edge full-stack application architectures.

What you will deliver

Team: You directly influence product and service design. You will play a role in building modern application design skills on leading security platforms within BP. You will not just lead, but you will "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: You understand the full stack and develop common patterns and reference architectures for portfolio and service management platforms. You care passionately about the developer experience and productivity making it as easy as possible for them to build solutions on a common technology stack.

Relationships: You will understand the business needs of the different parts of our businesses and developer communities, and our key technology ecosystems, building strong relationships both inside and outside of BP.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing and building applications and services, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Background in creating architecture roadmaps and operational models that span Technology, Application and Data layers for complex, high-available systems in Web and Mobile. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Track-record of architecting solutions for business process management platforms including ServiceNow

Good understanding of common web technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, REST, XML, OData) and programming experience in (node.js/Java/C#). You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Hands on experience architecting and developing on one or more leading PaaS providers and migrating on-premises workloads to public Cloud. You accomplish outstanding delivery outcomes in a respectful and encouraging way.

Deep and hands-on experience architecting reliable and scalable data infrastructure, cloud and data products in complex environments.

A confirmed grasp of software development and design thinking in an agile environment. You understand and advocate continuous delivery pipelines and devops.

Education

A first degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally computer science or engineering based.

Desirable skills

Exposure to adjacent enterprise architecture domains, including front-end development, integration technologies, databases, identity and access management, and master data management.

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You focus on delighting customers with outstanding user experiences and customer service

You are comfortable operating in an environment that is loosely coupled but tightly aligned toward a shared vision

