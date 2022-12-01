Job summary

Would you like to join our team and support us with the innovation of HR technologies, platforms and solutions?





At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the organisation:



People & Culture (P&C) - Services & Solutions (S+S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Senior Solutions Analyst, who will predominately support the innovation of P&C technologies and platforms.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will need to keep up to date with the exciting new features and products being offered by our SaaS providers and present opportunities to improve our existing process and technical landscape.



You will be at the heart of an evolving technical landscape, gaining experience of HR technologies and processes, seeing first-hand how they can release creativity. It will be a fast-paced and challenging environment, with changing HR requirements, giving you insights and hands-on experience of cutting-edge functionality.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

About the role:



As an integral part of our solutions team, some of your key accountabilities will be to:



Provide innovative solutions to both current and future business challenges:

Keep up to date with the core SaaS platform updates and the associated feature deployment roadmap with a view to recommending where can leverage new features

Where applicable, participate in key SaaS platform user groups

Benchmark P&C systems and processes against other users and make recommendations where we can improve our ways of working

Support the wider solutions team by promoting innovative thinking and participating

Safeguarding the integrity of our solutions whilst championing innovation:

Configure P&C systems to meet simple and complicated business requirements whilst ensuring that all standards, frameworks and best practices are closely adhered to

Ensure that platform configuration is tested through the mandated test cycles and processes and thereby ensuring no production defects

Support with system patch activity and the ongoing release management process

Support change management activity by working closely with the change management team and the services delivery teams

Develop and present appropriate recommendations to stakeholders and run show and tell sessions

Identify areas for process and system improvement – ensure that technology is embraced at all point if the process to deliver the most cost-effective service for bp

Managing stakeholders, nurturing teams and developing enduring relationships:

Work with the Global Solution and Experience owners, Solution Leads to ensure that the value that bp receives from its P&C platforms is maximised

Intercept issues when they occur and ensure that the service being offered by P&C continues to be delivered to a high standard

Delivering value to bp and to our stakeholders leveraging proven analysis practices:

Document and map operational processes including interviewing SMEs, conducting / contributing to workshops and gaining process approvals

Be responsible for ensuring that Business Requirements are fully developed and documented

Some experience using LMS (Cornerstone), Learning Management and/or similar learning solutions

Some experience of working with HR applications

Working experience of project and analysis techniques

Problem solving mindset with attention to detail and accuracy

Good critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills - able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Ability to engage with stakeholders across business, building and maintaining inclusive relationships

A mindset of curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences

Strong collaboration skills, with a positive attitude and continually striving to improve

Experience working within a global organisation with multi-discipline teams

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

Functional experience of enterprise solution would be desirable and if needed training will be provided

You will have a Degree level education or equivalent experience.It would be essential that you have:It would also be useful that you have:We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!If you feel you have the relevant knowledge and skills for this role, join our team and advance your career at bp!