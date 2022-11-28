Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for Senior Solutions Analyst to join us in Sunbury.



Are you a passionate learner? Do you love innovation? Are you an analytical thinker? Do you enjoy challenging tasks? Would you like to contribute to reimagining energy and achieving the net zero target?



We are on our way to reimagining energy and providing global solutions. Being a solutions analyst at BP, you will contribute to continuous improvement activities and projects at the heart of evolving the technical landscape. You will gain experience in HR technologies and put your creative imprint on processes. By being in this Service & Solutions space, you will impact the decisions we make that influence the future of energy.



We are a competitive company that always plays to win so that we can become the best in the industry. It will be a fast-paced environment with evolving HR requirements, giving you insights & hands-on experience of brand-new functionality.

Key accountabilities:

Provide support in the design of the LXP, LMS and other learning solutions that may apply to bp globally, across the businesses, regions, and countries.

Deliver allocated tasks such as access analysis and system troubleshooting accurately and promptly.

Understand the stakeholder needs and take actions accordingly.

Gather and analyse internal data.

Carrying out incident and problem management for live production incidents.

Analyse support tickets and intercept/resolve process or technical queries raised by bp employees or third parties. This will involve liaising with colleagues in Services to ensure that accurate diagnosis is carried out and that employees are kept up to date with the progress of their issue.

Ensure that incident resolution takes place within agreed service level agreements. Where this is not possible, incidents and issues should be escalated to the relevant parties to take the necessary actions.

Maintain the learning services catalogue and ensure that it is kept up to date.

Ensure that the LMS & LXP configuration are thoroughly tested prior to its release to stakeholders or to the production environments.

Ensure that we do not introduce system defects into our production environments and therefore avoid production incidents.

Supporting with learning systems patch activities and ensuring that ongoing SaaS releases do not adversely affect the performance of our learning platforms.

Develop in line with the services and solutions release cycle and ensure that improvement opportunities are explored and raised so that processes can continue to be streamlined/improved.

Identify areas for process and system improvement – ensure that technology is embraced at all points if the process to deliver the most cost-effective service for bp.

Essential Experience

Previous’ experience in LMS, LXP and other learning systems.

Experience in bulk data validation & loads.

Solutions focused.

Attention to Detail.

Excellent communication & organizational skills.

Works well in the agile framework.

Strong analytical & problem-solving skills.

Passionate about root cause analysis & troubleshooting.

Passionate about data quality & integrity.



Nice to have