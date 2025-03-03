Senior Solutions Analyst Agility and Workplace

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Senior Solutions analyst is to take part in the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for PC&C.

What you will do:

Provide innovative solutions to current & future business challenges.

Benchmark bp People & Culture systems owned by the team & processes against other users and make recommendations focusing on bot and automation solutions.

Analyse Business Requirements while engaging the business teams.

Act as the central control point for business analysis activities including working with stakeholders, third parties, and technical teams.

Integrate cross functional teams.

Ensure that solutions are tested ensuring no production defects.

Support the system patch activity & the ongoing release management process.

Support change management activity. Work closely with the change management & service delivery teams.

Develop & present appropriate recommendations to stakeholders, run show & tell sessions.

Identify areas for automation – ensure that technology is embraced & cost-effective services are developed.

Apply agile practices & principles to continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes.

Work with the Global Solution & Experience owners, solution leads to ensure that the value that bp receives from its People and Culture platforms is increased.

What you will need:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

10+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business.

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Exposure to projects that use Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Experience working within a global organisation and across time-zones.

Skills:

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

(Skills from Operations & Advisory Expert capability framework)



Technical:

Able to use independent judgement within your area and contribute in a team environment.

Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs.

Good attention to detail.

Strong problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills – curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning.

Analytical, questioning, drive skills are key requirements.

Knowledge and experience in documenting user journeys, stories.

Agile methodology.

Release management knowledge and experience.

User acceptance criteria, able to support UAT.

Preferred to have some experience in the space of automation, using and implementing Power Apps, building and supporting chatbot technology.

Strong understanding of HR guidelines and standard processes

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Microsoft Office skills

Behavioural:

Proven track record of evaluating and driving ‘value-added’ solutions.

Stakeholder management – ability to engage with and influence key business stakeholders.

Ability to prioritize workload and implement tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

