Senior Solutions Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

This purpose of this role is predominately to support the innovation of P&C (People and Culture) technologies and platforms. The role needs to keep up to date of the exciting new features and products being offered by our SaaS providers and present opportunities to improve our existing process and technical landscape. You will be at the heart of an evolving technical landscape, gaining experience of HR technologies and processes, seeing first-hand how they can release creativity. It will be a fast-paced and challenging environment, with changing HR requirements, giving you insights and hands-on experience of powerful functionality.

Key Accountabilities:

As an integral part of our solutions team the key accountabilities will be:

Provide innovative solutions to both current and future business challenges:

Keep up to date with the core SaaS platform updates and the associated feature deployment roadmap with a view to recommending where can demonstrate new features

Where applicable, participate in key SaaS platform user groups

Benchmark bp People and Culture systems and processes against other users and make recommendations where we can improve our ways of working

Support the wider solutions team by promoting innovative thinking and participating

Safeguarding the integrity of our solutions whilst championing innovation:

Configure bp People and Culture systems to meet simple and complicated business requirements whilst ensuring that all standards, frameworks and practices are closely adhered to.

Gatekeep the solutions in scope in a pro-active manner, continuously question and challenge view points that go against principles / integrity of the solution. For this, be highly involved and understand all the impacts in BAU or project activity

Ensure that platform configuration is tested through the mandated test cycles and processes and thereby ensuring no production defects

Supporting with system patch activity and the ongoing release management process

Support change management activity by working closely with the change management team and the services delivery teams

Develop and present appropriate recommendations to partners and run show and tell sessions

Identify areas for process and system improvement – ensure that technology is embraced at all point if the process to deliver the most cost-effective service for bp.

Apply agile practices and principles to maximise business value and continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes

Managing collaborators, nurturing teams and developing enduring relationships:

Work with the Global Solution and Experience owners, solution leads to ensure that the value that bp receives from its People and Culture platforms is maximised

Maintain and Implement – mentor and coach the junior analysts to ensure that they deliver maximum value that is in service of the bp and People and Culture priorities. Intercept issues when they occur and ensure that the service being offered by People and Culture continues to be delivered to a high standard.

Delivering value to bp and to our partners demonstrating proven analysis practices:

Documenting and mapping of 'As Is’ and ‘To Be’ operational processes including interviewing SMEs, conducting / contributing to workshops and gaining process approvals

Responsible for ensuring that Business Requirements are fully developed and documented e.g. functional, non-functional and reporting requirements

Ensure that the Business Requirements are analysed fully, with appropriate engagement from the business teams including the review of current processes and data sources

Act as the central control point for business analysis activities including working with collaborators, third parties, and technical teams, as appropriate for every solution to ensure that the complete picture is considered for it and all impacts are assessed throughout.

Essential Education:

Degree level education or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

A good level of knowledge of Microsoft Office products is expected

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Business Capability

Working experience of project and analysis techniques and supporting tools for requirement definition and documentation

Demonstrable ability to engagecollaboratorsolders across business and technology domains

Experience documenting requirements, use-cases, process engineering and process improvement.

The role requires excellent verbal and written communication skills

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Demonstrable ability to integratemulti-functionaltional teams

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills. Problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy.

A positive attitude, willingness to learn and continually striving to improve

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of working with Human Resources applications

Functional experience of enterprise solution would be desirable and if needed training will be provided

Experience in a similar role working for a large-scale and complex organisation such as bp

Significant knowledge of analyst frameworks, business processes and business requirements methodologies

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Previous experience of working in the oil and gas industry



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.