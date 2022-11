Job summary

About the organisation:



A career in People & Culture - Services & Solutions is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. Services & Solutions (S+S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Senior Solutions Analyst Reward & Wellbeing, who will help deliver a successful pay review every year working with other colleagues in Group Reward.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the great opportunity to work with the business to understand their business needs and to translate these into business requirements; these requirements will then be used by our developers to build the new functionalities in Reward Manager, which is a system that manages bp's annual Performance, Base Pay; Bonus; and Equity awards for 40,000 employees in over 70 countries.



You will also work closely with the Reward Centre of Expertise and relevant business stakeholders to plan and execute various elements of the rollout and support of Reward Manager.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

What you will deliver:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Support the annual pay review using Reward Manager

Facilitate the delivery of year-round support for SIP, RSP, and Annual Clear-down;

Work with key stakeholders in Reward to understand business needs

Document business requirements and communicate these to the developers

Support the development of training material and delivery of training

Support the development of support material, working with App support





What you will need to be successful:

Accomplished at working at all levels of the business within a complex multinational organisation

Strong analytical skills, thorough attention to detail and ability to synthesise information quickly

Strong communication and presentation skills to engage at all levels of the business, with ability to support other team members and share knowledge

A strong self-starter who is able to gain positive momentum through own skills, expertise and confidence

Ability to multi-task and to resolve issues and provide effective solutions to meet the needs of the business

Ability to make decisions and resolve issues unsupervised where appropriate

Flexible approach to work schedule during peak periods of the Reward cycle

Good project management skills

Excellent Excel skills

Experience of Reward processes and working on Compensation and Benefits systems would be helpful



Your passion about delivering excellent solutions to customers and desire to succeed and develop within bp will also be a great combination for long-term success.





