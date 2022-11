Job summary

Do you have a passion for HR technology and skills?



We need to think differently about how we build skills across bp to deliver our strategy, and a key part of that is how we use skills across our talent technologies.



This role is a member of the talent solutions team and, together with this group, supports the innovation of talent technologies and platforms across bp. You’ll need to keep up to date with the exciting new features and products being offered by our SaaS providers and partners, seeking opportunities to improve our existing process and technical landscape.



You’ll be at the heart of an evolving technical landscape, gaining experience of HR technologies and processes, supporting projects and delivering change to drive bp towards its goals.

Key Accountabilities:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Support with the management of key solutions within the talent technology stack, including both external applications and internal solutions based on technologies such as SharePoint

Ensure business requirements are mapped and documented, and manage any relevant approvals and socialization of change with internal deployment teams and stakeholders

Identify solutions and configure systems to meet simple and complicated business requirements from a groomed backlog of change

Test and support the solutions, ensuring a steady ongoing release management process

Keep up to date with product updates and deployment roadmaps with a view to recommending release of new features

Participate in product and platform user groups, run show and tell sessions

Ensure regulatory compliance and work across numerous internal stakeholders to achieve successful cross team outcomes

Work within guidelines and to professional standards, resolving problems and unexpected process flaws





About you:



We require you to have:

Solution configuration experience, coupled with experience using tools such as Excel, Azure DevOps or SharePoint to manage data and workflow

Demonstrated problem solving skills and an ability to pick up new ideas quickly

Working experience of agile methodologies and ability to work in this way

Good experience in project documentation, and the ability to engage with partners across business and technology domains





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!