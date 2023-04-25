Senior Source to Pay (S2C) Functional Consultant

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Role Synopsis

As a Senior SAP Developer, you are leading a team in creating software for BP colleagues and external users.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.

While your role will continue to remain within Software & Platform engineering, your initial activities described below may change over time.

Key Accountabilities

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Supervising and applying new technologies

Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers

You will be accountable to the I&E Staff Service Engineer and the respective service delivery. This includes responsibility for:

Ensuring the solution adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused mindset, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Desirable Education

Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience: 8 to 10 years, with a minimum of 5 to 8 years of relevant experience.

Required Criteria