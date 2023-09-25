Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Sourcing Analyst - Facilities and Engineered Equipment

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067458
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and driving contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes.


Job Description:

Role synopsis

This role will involve Sourcing and Contracting activities that underpin the Indirect Procurement (IP). Including negotiating and developing sourcing recommendations, creating and handling the RFX process and implementing contract administration. The role includes understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes engaging internal customers understanding options and risks associated with Supply Chain activities.

Key accountabilities

  • Identify and evaluate Sourcing opportunities

  • Event administration including invite to bid, training and supporting vendors

  • Screening suppliers and selection factors

  • Contract term, price and T & C mediations.

  • Compliance to Legal, Financial and HSSE standards

  • Handle administrative approval process, including Buyers, Suppliers and approvers

  • P2P Transactional co-ordination support

  • Draft amendments and change request applying standard template

  • Document drafting including Release Orders, Non Commercial Contracts

  • Timely and accurate update of the Case Management systems

  • Develop a proven understanding of supply agreement templates along with basic understanding of legal concepts related to category  guiding principles

  • Develop customer and supplier relationship leadership skills including regular communication tactics.

  • Handling complex End to End Sourcing requests.

  • Be willing to learn and to be guided the practices of our PCSM Academy

  • Take ownership and accountability for assigned workload

Essential Education and Experience

  • Bachelor Degree in any subject area or related field

  • Minimum 5 years in a Procurement Supply Chain Management environment

  • Able to work in ANZ and/or UK and/or US shift

  • Excellent verbal and written plain English skills

  • Must have proven experience of working at a detailed level

  • Influencing, negotiation, problem solving skills

  • Customer orientation with confidence and ability to follow up on pending work from business partners

  • Proficient desktop computing experience – an ability to learn PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

  • Proficiency in Office software

  • Manage multiple activities to deliver against timelines


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

