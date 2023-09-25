Senior Sourcing Analyst - Facilities and Engineered Equipment

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and driving contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes.
Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver the best value solutions and driving contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
This role will involve Sourcing and Contracting activities that underpin the Indirect Procurement (IP). Including negotiating and developing sourcing recommendations, creating and handling the RFX process and implementing contract administration. The role includes understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes engaging internal customers understanding options and risks associated with Supply Chain activities.
Key accountabilities
Identify and evaluate Sourcing opportunities
Event administration including invite to bid, training and supporting vendors
Screening suppliers and selection factors
Contract term, price and T & C mediations.
Compliance to Legal, Financial and HSSE standards
Handle administrative approval process, including Buyers, Suppliers and approvers
P2P Transactional co-ordination support
Draft amendments and change request applying standard template
Document drafting including Release Orders, Non Commercial Contracts
Timely and accurate update of the Case Management systems
Develop a proven understanding of supply agreement templates along with basic understanding of legal concepts related to category guiding principles
Develop customer and supplier relationship leadership skills including regular communication tactics.
Handling complex End to End Sourcing requests.
Be willing to learn and to be guided the practices of our PCSM Academy
Take ownership and accountability for assigned workload
Essential Education and Experience
Bachelor Degree in any subject area or related field
Minimum 5 years in a Procurement Supply Chain Management environment
Able to work in ANZ and/or UK and/or US shift
Excellent verbal and written plain English skills
Must have proven experience of working at a detailed level
Influencing, negotiation, problem solving skills
Customer orientation with confidence and ability to follow up on pending work from business partners
Proficient desktop computing experience – an ability to learn PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce
Proficiency in Office software
Manage multiple activities to deliver against timelines
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.