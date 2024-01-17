Senior Sourcing Analyst - IT & Digital

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on SKKMigas procurement regulation “PTK007” and bp Category Management Policy and Processes.Working within a defined global process framework and PTK007 regulations and other prevailing local regulations, this role will contribute to overall sourcing and contracting activities in compliance to local regulations, an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP managed costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), processes and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and NOC/SKK agreements.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts. Implements's contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project achievements and targets.

Accountable for identifying and evaluating sourcing opportunities, screening suppliers as per the related guidelines, and supporting the development of sourcing selection criteria and selection.

Negotiates contract terms to deliver the best value solutions, creating and managing the RFX process and implementing contract administration.

Engages and demonstrates collaborative relationships with key partners and ensures connectivity between the business, the PSCM market sector strategy and the supply base.

Applies knowledge of commercial contract law and BP guidelines, practices, and requirements to assess, plan and negotiate the best terms and conditions.

Applies current sourcing tools and methodologies, including execution of sourcing events through use of e-sourcing technology.

Supports delivery of regional sourcing projects and actively tracks and explores the wider supply and industry markets to find opportunities that BP can leverage for greater benefit or to mitigate supply risk.

Supports internal customer and supplier relationship management including regular communication and follow-ups.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in related subject area or related field

PTK 007 certification is a must.

The ideal candidate should have minimum four (4) to six (6) years of experience in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities.

Good written, verbal communication and presentation skills. Oral and written English & Bahasa Indonesia language skills.

Added advantage: knowledge and proven experience in Oil and Gas categories & Digital and Talent categories.

Proven experience with contract creation, negotiations and contract drafting skills

Consistent track record of delivery value

Experience working in a large and multi-national team.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.