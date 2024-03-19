This role is eligible for relocation internationally

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

SENIOR SOURCING ANALYST - LOGISTICS with Spanish

In this role You will:

Drive and manage various sourcing and contracting projects of low or medium complexity.

Ensure that the business requirements are well-understood and properly covered in the sourcing process.

Identify value levers and opportunities to enhance value for BP in the marketplace.

Develop Sourcing strategy in accordance with the respective Category strategy with guidance from new senior team members if required.

Define approach to market and develop source selection criteria based on the business priorities and requirement.

Manage and coordinate the supplier selection process to ensure the most ideal option is chosen.

Manage all relevant partner and supplier interactions and relationship throughout the sourcing project

Negotiate and agree on relevant contract terms with suppliers.

Develop and modify contract content based on templates and manage the approval process.

Generate reports (status, summary etc.) and analyze data depending on the project requirements.

Take an innovative approach and support/lead continuous process improvement initiatives.

What You need to be successful:

3-5 years of relevant sourcing experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment.

1-2 years of category specific experience

Bachelors’ degree or equivalent experience is required (preferably in business studies)

Proven experience in dealing with external partners, especially with suppliers.

Experience with contract creation, negotiation, and maintenance

Fluent in English and in Spanish

Strong knowledge of navigating the supply market and supplier selection

Understanding of the end-to-end Procurement process

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Strong partner management skills

Excellent time-management and task prioritization skills

Strong motivation to further develop sourcing & category knowledge.

Experience working in an Ariba / Salesforce system environment is an advantage

Proficient desktop computing experience

Proactive and innovative approach

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.