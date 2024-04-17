Senior Sourcing Analyst - MRO

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work!

You will be supporting various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on SKKMigas procurement regulation “PTK007” and bp Category Management Policy and Processes.

The Sourcing Lead will support medium to high risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and executing bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting stakeholders in the ongoing management of suppliers.

Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement.

Category Strategy: Align with the Business needs and to ensure security of supply, risk management, cost competitiveness, enhanced value, and the optimization of supply base.

Support /Create and lead Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

To lead End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, inclusive of the following activities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously lead incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

Analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, to accurately gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions.

Develop and execute sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Contracting

Escalate any contract term exceptions per the deviation process.

Supplier Management

Support / Establish and execute the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

The ideal candidate, that we are looking for has a valid PTK007 certification and six (6) to twelve (12) years of practical and application in End to End S&C of services and commodities under Indonesia’s upstream industry environment.

Experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Upstream Operations (MRO, Reliability & Maintenance, HSSE, Logistics)

Strong procurement process compliance foresight and having experience in handling procurement process audits and their resolutions.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



