Senior Sourcing Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade IResponsible for developing and implementing sourcing recommendations, negotiating purchase contracts to deliver best value solutions and executing contract administration while understanding the local business objectives and desired outcomes to deliver against sourcing and contracting project milestones and targets.



Job Description:

Job Summary:

GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and supplier performance management activities.

Working within a defined global process framework, this role will contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how bp manage costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is expected to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP) and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, and approved budgets.

Key Accountabilities:

Case Management

Receive, implement and continuously prioritize multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.

Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Supplier Prequalification and Set-Up

Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/implement the process status as per the related guidelines.

Handle the setup of transactional suppliers in P2P systems.

Sourcing Event Management

Handle the bidder selection process.

Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Auctions).

Handle interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project.

Coordinate with business customer and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.

Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation document as per Governance Framework in respective regions.

Contracting and Conduct Negotiation

Use the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications.

Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance.

Conduct commercial benchmark analysis, develop negotiation plan and parameters, conduction negotiation for optimized commercial terms and conditions.

Raise any contract term exceptions per the deviation process and handle the approval process.

Draft and compile contract for execution, operationalize contract in system.

Award Contract Management

Ensure Contract is fit for purpose, valid and updated in the systems at all times. This will include the extension, amendment and close-out of Contracts based on request from Business.

Resolve any dispute in invoice payments by proactively engaging with Suppliers and Accounts Payable team to ensure timely payment with complete compliance.

Ensure Price-books are up-to date by adding/removing items based on agreements made with Business and Suppliers.

Essential Education: bachelor’s degree.

Essential experience and skills: more than 5 years of experience

Proficient in English (oral and written) language.

Proven knowledge and demonstrated ability in Capex projects, Engineering Services, Consultancies, Manpower services is desirable.

Solid understanding of different contract templates including Contract drafting and negotiating contract deviations

Good stakeholder management skills.

Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis.

Ability to work on shift hours.

Ability to review and analyses data to identify issues, trends and propose resolution.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.