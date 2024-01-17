This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role will support various bp businesses with a range of sourcing, contracting and procurement management activities based on SKKMigas procurement regulation “PTK007” and bp Category Management Policy and Processes.Working within a defined global process framework and PTK007 regulations and other prevailing local regulations, this role will contribute to overall sourcing and contracting activities in compliance to local regulations, an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP handled costs through third-party contract agreements, and ensure maximum value is achieved. This role is encouraged to deliver value using the provisions of the Category Management Policy (CMP), processes and within boundaries of relevant laws and regulations, approved budgets and NOC/SKK agreements



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Based on internal task assignment, the Senior Sourcing Analyst will support/handle low to medium risk activities, but not limited to the following:

Responsible for developing and implementing sourcing strategies, plans and driving bidding events, negotiating purchase contracts and supporting team members in the ongoing management of suppliers.

Planning: support the vision and objectives of bp Finance Procurement and ensure the activities are aligned with the Business Facing teams.

Support /Create and handle Category Strategies. Support development of MSAs, GAs and other model contracts

End-to-End Sourcing projects as per business request, of the following activities: Case Management

Receive, implement incoming Sourcing project requests via the Case Management tool

Sourcing Strategy

Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to categories and regions, accurately gauge and evaluate and provide advice and endorsement to Sourcing Practitioners regarding local market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.

Develop and implement sourcing strategies with the Supply Facing Managers as applicable

Develop Sourcing Strategies based on request, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process

Ensure relevant due diligence processes are executed and appropriate approvals are documented. Additionally, ensure regulatory/ partner approvals are obtained and stored in the right repository according to applicable regional requirements.

Supplier Prequalification

Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines

Monitor/handle continuous supplier prequalification status, and action.

Event Management

Support/handle the supplier selection process

Build and run sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP) in the Ariba OneSource and Ariba Spend Management system

Handle supplier relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan

Develop and acquire approvals for award recommendation documentation

Contracting

Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with all team members to ensure all business requirements are considered/met

Evaluate proposals/outputs

Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications

Supplier Management

Support / Establish and implement the supplier management plan. Ensure effective supplier performance management in support of Business and Supply Facing PRMS and SBRs, respectively.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Procurement or other relevant subject area or related field

The ideal candidate has minimum four (4) to six (6) years of practical and application in End to End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities under Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas industry environment.

Proven knowledge and relevant minimum three (e) experience in Oil and Gas categories such as Upstream Operatio0ns and Production (Drilling, Completion, Intervention; Rig Support Services and Subsurface (Seismic, Geoscience, Site Survey & Investigation), Engineering services and subsea; Rotating Equipment and Operations (MRO, Reliability and Maintenance, Logistics (fuel, inbound logistics, Marine, warehousing & shore base management).

Proficient in English and Bahasa Indonesia (oral and written) language.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.