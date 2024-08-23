Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a



Senior Sourcing Manager - Digital & Talent

In this role You will:

Drive an agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement

Champion advanced and innovative sourcing processes, techniques and strategies

Collaborate with collaborators, suppliers and category leads to improve value delivery and risk mitigation

Drive sourcing excellence by deploying standard processes, demonstrating market intelligence, and running world-class bids that deliver significant value

Lead negotiator on high value & complexity negotiations.

Ensure compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template structures

Lead a team of sourcing experts, balance workload, support career development, and provide team mentorship where appropriate

Coach team members on negotiation strategy, innovation, lessons learned, and knowledge sharing, while inspiring changes to improve the sourcing process

Report team efficiency through performance indicators, including value delivery to the Head of Sourcing

What You will need to be successful:

An undergraduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience

At least 10 years professional experience in procurement and strategic sourcing

Experience in developing and implementing targeted sourcing strategies

Experience in establishing negotiation strategies for fragmented markets and challenging situations by collaborating with stakeholders and experts

Project Management- Leads strategic programmes to set new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures. Holds accountability for project and program success.

Skilled at maintaining and forming alliances with recognized industry experts and authoritative decision-makers.

Experience in leading complex competitive inquiries involving cross-functional and cross-business teams

Deep understanding of market dynamics and strategic decision-making, balancing value and cost while showcasing procurement’s business impact

Strong analytical thinking skills for interpreting complex data and guiding decisions

Able to reconcile conflicting inputs from diverse stakeholders to make evidence-based, commercially viable decisions

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.