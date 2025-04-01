This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Senior Space Planning Advisor specializes in optimizing the layout and design of a retail site, ensuring efficient use of space, improving product visibility and enhancing the overall shopping experience for guests that enhance sales!

They will analyse sales data, customer behaviour, and market trends to develop strategic space plans that align with our business goals to deliver on mobility and convenience Americas convenience growth ambitions while aligning with company standards and guidelines and health, safety and access regulations. They will collaborate with the Category Managers to create and maintain planograms for all brands. They will be a resource and partner for annual category resets in the field including the reset schedule and all communication to the relevant field and operation teams.

Shift Timing : 7:30 pm to 4:30 am

Responsibilities :



Produce planograms and visual merchandising guidance material on a category-by-category basis, working closely with internal customers.

Produce merchandising material in line with the merchandising activity calendar including annual resets.

Responsible for creating and maintaining the schedule for category resets.

Handle all issues that arise during resets and provide and communicate a solution to all relevant teams.

Analysing retail site assets and creating floor plans to optimize product placement within the site while also supervising competitor activity, retail design, and innovation trends.

Collaborating with merchandising and marketing teams to align layouts and planograms with business goals and objectives by incorporating all business and on-site insights into planning.

Enhancing visual appeal through data and industry trends by implementing space management strategies for improved traffic flow.

Job requirements & qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience required

6-10 years of experience working with store planning software and design tools (e.g., Spaceman, Blue Yonder, AutoCad, BlueBeam, Adobe PDF Editing)

Collaboration and communication skills to work optimally with cross-functional teams

Familiarity with health, safety and accessibility regulations related to retail spaces

Strong understanding of retail merchandising principles, spatial planning, and visual merchandising.

Knowledge of construction processes, retail fixtures and supply chain

Analytical attitude with the ability to interpret sales data and make informed decisions

Attention to detail and a creative approach to problem-solving with the ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft software, preferable Access and Excel

Experience using PDI and/or SAP Retail







