Senior Specialist, Payroll & Local Delivery (Japanese Speaker)

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. A global shared services organization; every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has their unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is still a need to support them.

The Local Admin & Payroll Delivery Senior Specialist is accountable for the payroll processing and local administration activities for local country entities. This role is responsible to ensure payroll is processed according to schedule and comply to local tax and statutory requirement. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.

Key Accountabilities:

Compensation administration processing such as annual base salary review coordination, sign on bonus, spot bonus, etc.

Benefit administration processing such as benefit enrolment, shift allowance, medical allowance, pension, etc.

Leave administration processing such as unpaid leave, employees returning from leave, and leave balance enquiries

Exit administration processing such as resignation, retirement, redundancy and termination. Activities include preparation of these exit packages and letters

Third Party administration processing such as vendor invoicing and coordination with Finance for payment, etc.

Act as Tier 2 support for enquiries pertaining to compensation, benefits, payroll and tax.

Physical Record Management - filling and extracting physical records based on customers’ request

Care for document retentions – both softcopy and hardcopy

Active daily management of service request queue system to ensure appropriate workload/effort assignment for efficient service delivery

Accountable for local country payroll and statutory processing, to ensure compliance to legal, fiscal and regulatory requirement. This includes any of form of remunerations, statutory contributions, fund release to statutory bodies, tax reporting and clearances, payment to vendors and employees.

Ensure payroll services are delivered in accordance to agreed performance matrixes and adhere to global HR Standard Operating Procedure.

Accountable for payroll, tax and any external statutory audits

Coordinates with Finance teams to ensure all the financial related transactions relating to payroll activities are in place (e.g. financial postings, fund availability in treasury)

Key Requirements:

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient knowledge of Payroll

Foundational knowledge of Reporting and analytics

Proficient knowledge of Workday, SAP, and other HR management system

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, 'best fit' solutions to challenges.

Candidates with experience in Japan and/or Korea's employment and statutory law, as well as HR experience or relevant expertise, will have an added advantage.

Proficiency in both spoken and written language is a must.

Certified in the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) at Level 5 or Level 6.

Possess Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) certification at N1 or N2 level

Technical Capability:

Breadth and depth across the local regulatory requirements and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service centre in a multi-national organisation

Developing specific technical capability and experience in talent management, employee relations, change management, and organisational development and effectiveness (including coaching, organisation design, facilitation, and team development)

Proven track record in delivering high quality customer experience

Analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes

steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Business Capability

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective team player able to work successfully across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



