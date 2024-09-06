Senior Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. You are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. You will work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to lead this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

bp operates a discipline-based organization and you may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work and own an evolving multi-disciplinary team which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

At least 10 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Track record of building and leading teams of people in either support or delivery roles, including business stakeholder management

Experience of managing and running major incidents

Endur configuration experience for deal lifecycle including deal modelling, valuation, EOD, Settlements/Confirmations and Regulatory aspects

Understanding of Endur architecture, including understanding of core components and modules (e.g. simulation results, Operations Manager, Reference Manager, Trading Explorer and Market Explorer)

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud technologies (AWS)

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

