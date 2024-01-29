Senior Static Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Static Mechanical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

As a Senior Static Mechanical Engineer you will report to the Static Mechanical Engineering Manager.

You will be a Subject Matter Expert in the mechanical design and integrity assessment of pressure systems.

Through your deep technical expertise, you will deliver work across all four of our key work streams:

Technical Services Work - Providing expert advice and analysis support to the major pressure systems engineering issues across bp.

Standards and Practice - Support the development and refinement of Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs)

Discipline Health - Deliver pressure systems training courses, represent bp on external codes and standards committees and carry out activities aimed at continuously developing and improving the health of the static mechanical engineering discipline

Strategic Initiatives - Contribute to technical aspects of strategic initiatives including technology development, process safety improvement initiatives, low carbon project developments.

You will be part of a growing hub in Pune India and a growing team of skilled professional engineers at the hub. As a Senior Engineer in the hub you will be asked to provide technical advice and guidance to the growing team of local engineers. As a Senior Engineer in the I&E central engineering team you will be required to apply your skills to engineering issues across the whole of bp. This will include production and refining, projects and operations.

You will work alongside other pressure systems discipline engineering experts and are expected to further your own expertise in addition to contributing to the development of other mechanical engineers. You must be motivated, self-starting, possess great communication skills, and be able to work with engineers at all levels.

Key Accountabilities:

In this role you will:

Apply advanced knowledge and skills to resolve the most challenging and safety critical problems, driving risk mitigation. You will work with other disciplines, teams and contractors to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Provide advice on all mechanical engineering aspects of pressure vessels, heat exchangers, piping, valves and tanks in support of BP’s projects and operations.

Carry out stress analysis, fracture mechanics and fatigue analysis in support of fitness for service assessments and incident investigations.

Review, support and guide detailed analysis carried out by third parties to ensure a robust resolution of the issue and a quality deliverable to bp.

Advance learning by contributing to the development and up-keep of bp Engineering Technical Practice’s and provides external representation to API, ASME and IOGP etc. as required.

Be an active member of the relevant engineering communities and shares best practice and learnings.

Support the scale-up of low carbon businesses, providing static mechanical expertise and ensuring that the necessary skills are maintained/developed to support the business going forward.

Develop and maintain strong technical relationships with key stakeholders and Operating Functions.

Essential Education:

Degree qualified (B.Sc./BEng) in a Mechanical Engineering discipline (MS, MEng or PhD preferred).

Professional Qualifications: Chartered Engineer Equivalent?

Essential Experience:

Technical Skills: 10+ years post graduate experience in engineering analysis of pressure systems

Soft Skills: Strong team player with the ability to stand alone in challenging situations.

Communication Skills: Excellent English verbal and written skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Although the role is technical in nature, a broad range of technical, operations and communication skills are necessary to succeed in this position. The ability to network and leverage these skills both internally and with partners and industry bodies will be key to the position's success.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate at all levels of the business.

Strong business sense and commercial acumen.

Good influencing skills at all levels of the organisation.

Ability to work in multi-cultural environments.

Able to analyse data and present results to a variety of audiences.

Excellent organizational, planning, and prioritizing abilities.

Chartered or Professional Engineer Certification.

Familiarity with relevant Country and international legislation, codes and standards.

Demonstrable experience of RCFA investigation techniques to identify true root cause.

You will demonstrate skilled application level in at least three of the following;

A robust knowledge of the failure modes of pressure equipment in a wide range of onshore, offshore and refining facilities.

Experience of applying design and fitness for service Codes & Standards and associated software tools.

Operational experience of pressure systems issues on site including; troubleshooting and remediation of pressure system anomalies such as piping vibration, flange joint leakage, pipe wall cracking and local or global corrosion.

Experienced in either advanced analysis, classical stress analysis, finite element analysis, fatigue or fracture.

Experienced of piping vibration in design or operation.

Experience of mechanical discipline input into incident investigation.

Experience of storage tank design and analysis including storage of Ammonia

Experience in the use of the following tools would be beneficial:

Implicit Finite Element Analysis tools (Ansys, Abaqus)

Pipe Stress Analysis (Caesar II)

Pressure Vessel Design and Analysis Tools (Plant manager, Compress, Finglow)



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.