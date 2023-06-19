Job summary

This role will be responsible to represent the whole of bp to major customers externally and act as the key relationship interface between bp and the external company. The purpose of the role is to identify, assess, structure, and deliver sources of value that are material, strategic in nature and aligned with bp’s strategy, our Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) and the strategic decarbonization roadmap of the corporate. The types of customers involved will be large multi-nationals with diversified energy needs (i.e., multiple low-carbon vectors) and broad geographic presence. It is common, but not a necessity, that these customers are in hard-to-abate sectors where they need integrated energy companies like bp to invest in new energies to enable their own decarbonization roadmaps. In all cases strong, strategic, and structured collaboration will be key to success for both parties. The post-holder will develop a deep understanding of bp’s existing capabilities and future strategy to engage external parties in a powerful way. They will also be the voice of the customer within bp and bring together bp’s capabilities into compelling customer propositions. In order to be successful, the role will also develop a deep understanding of the relevant customers’ sectors, their current and future energy demands, their decarbonization targets, and how bp can align its investments and integrated offers to meet the strategic needs of both bp and the customer. The Senior Strategic Corporate Manager will report to the VP Strategic Corporates (US) and will be part of a global team focused on strategic business development and partnerships. The role will lead account and projects teams, via the matrixed organizations, but will not have line management accountability.

Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Leads the development and implementation of Group Account strategic plans for corporates based on strong decarbonization, industry, and customer knowledge. Typically, accountable for multiple Group accounts, depending on complexity, size, relationship maturity, and geographic presence of target customers,

Identifies and prioritizes potential new sources of value to be targeted, and develops cross business plans and compelling customer propositions (in collaboration with global SCP team and bp businesses) to secure them,

Facilitates deep and broad customer relationships and builds strong networks and relationships throughout the organizations,

Manages account teams to pursue customer leads and identified sources of value with bp businesses,

Collaborates with bp businesses (who are accountable for structuring and driving deals for specific products) to develop integrated offers and support business cases improving the risk-adjusted integrated value for bp group over value for single businesses. The Senior Manager will also engage with legal and finance enablers as needed,

Tracks and drives progress versus Group Account plan and provides executive updates to SVP SC&P and EVP RC&S.

Key Challenges:

Identifying strategic value for bp in customer roadmaps that will manifest in long term financial value,

Developing compelling value propositions that will appeal to customers and entice them to sign material commercial contracts with bp,

Integration across bp entities to deliver integrated or multi-vector solutions, while improving value for bp over value for single business entity,

Finding viable business models for decarbonization and energy transition,

Enabling new knowledge and delivery model in the energy transition space,

Developing strong strategic relationships with target customers.

Essential Experience and Education Requirements:

Strong experience in strategic customer management, with track record of delivering deals/value/solution with major corporates. Including the ability to develop relationships from first contact/prospecting to landing customer agreements/deals,

Experience with long term business development cycles,

Commercial competence and experience developing compelling customer value propositions and business cases that are strategic and complex in nature,

Relevant and material experience in parts of the energy or decarbonization value chain that can be applied to the energy transition (e.g., 10+ years),

Team Leadership (line or in direct), project management and collaboration experience – with the proven ability to help colleagues navigate ambiguous and/or complex situations,

Experience in developing internal relationships and fostering support for group wide customer initiatives.

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills that can flex to all levels of the organization and be comfortable/confident presenting to EVP/SVPs to achieve endorsement (e.g., reasons),

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineering, or equivalent.

Desirable Criteria

Post graduate degree is a plus,

Other languages besides English are a plus,

Ability to work in ambiguous environment,

Experience with account management in the United States.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.