This role will be responsible to represent the whole of bp to major customers externally and act as the key relationship interface between bp and the external company. The purpose of the role is to identify, assess, structure, and deliver sources of value that are material, strategic in nature and aligned with bp’s strategy, our Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) and the strategic decarbonization roadmap of the corporate. The types of customers involved will be large multi-nationals with diversified energy needs (i.e., multiple low-carbon vectors) and broad geographic presence. It is common, but not a necessity, that these customers are in hard-to-abate sectors where they need integrated energy companies like bp to invest in new energies to enable their own decarbonization roadmaps. In all cases strong, strategic, and structured collaboration will be key to success for both parties. The post-holder will develop a deep understanding of bp’s existing capabilities and future strategy to engage external parties in a powerful way. They will also be the voice of the customer within bp and bring together bp’s capabilities into compelling customer propositions. In order to be successful, the role will also develop a deep understanding of the relevant customers’ sectors, their current and future energy demands, their decarbonization targets, and how bp can align its investments and integrated offers to meet the strategic needs of both bp and the customer. The Senior Strategic Corporate Manager will report to the VP Strategic Corporates (US) and will be part of a global team focused on strategic business development and partnerships. The role will lead account and projects teams, via the matrixed organizations, but will not have line management accountability.
Job Family Group:Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
