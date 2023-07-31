Senior Strategic Corporate Manager

Job summary

*This role may be worked from any of the countries listed but there is a preference for London (UK)* This role will report to the VP Strategic Corporates within a global team passionate about strategic business development. The role will lead account and projects teams, via the matrixed organisation, but will not have line management accountability.

Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

This role exists to represent the whole of bp to major customers externally and act as the key relationship interface between bp and the external company. The purpose of the role is to identify and work with multiple business teams to access/deliver sources of value that are material, strategic in nature and align with bp’s strategy, our Transition Growth Engines (TGEs) and the strategic decarbonisation roadmap of the corporate. The types of customers involved will be large, multi-nationals, with mixed energy needs (i.e. multiple low-carbon vectors) and broad geographic presence. It is common, but not a necessity, that these customers are in hard-to-abate sectors where they need companies such as bp to invest in new energies to enable their own decarbonisation roadmaps. In all cases strong, structured collaboration will be key to success for both parties.

Key Accountabilities:

Typically accountable for 2-3 strategic Corporates working jointly and in an overseeing capacity with other corporate managers

Act as an ambassador for corporate partnerships, building strong internal and external relationships with consistent demonstration of bp’s ‘who we are’ values

Strategic Planning

Work with colleagues to ensure Strategic Account Plans (SAPs) are developed to a high level of quality

Help to clear blockers in the implementation of SAPs

Work collaboratively to ensure enrolment in the SAP and its implementation, including governance and meeting structures

Lead on continuous improvement in ways of working, governance, sales and delivery on the account and in the sharing of standard processes between accounts

Building Relationships

Hold senior customer relationships with the strategic corporate

Facilitate and build deep and broad relationships and builds strong networks throughout the organisation

Ensure meaningful connection with bp senior management and our customers

Connect internally at mid to senior levels across businesses and different regions to ensure engagement and sharing of updates

Structured Engagement

Ensure quality agenda development and presentation materials and use influencing skills as needed

Track and drive progress versus Strategic Account plan and provide executive updates to SVP SCP and EVP RC&S

Work to ensure satisfaction throughout the customer lifecycle including during project delivery to ensure expectations are met and issues are resolved

Opportunity Development

Connect internally to ensure alignment on strategic priorities both in terms of business and geographies as well as collaborating with SCP Insights & Portfolio team in customer triage

Manage account teams to pursue customer leads and identified sources of value with the bp businesses

Identify and prioritise potential new value streams to be targeted and develop cross-business plans with engaging customer propositions

Collaborate with the businesses (whom structure and complete deals for specific products) to develop integrated offers and supporting cases, trading off risk/value and prioritises the maximisation value for bp group over single businesses. The Senior Manager will also integrate legal, C&EA and finance enablers as needed

Essential Experience:

Extensive experience in strategic customer account management, with track record of delivering deals/value/solution with major corporates. Including the ability to develops relationships from first contact/prospecting to landing customer agreements/deals

Strong commercial competence and expert in developing compelling customer propositions and businesses reasoning that is strategic and sophisticated in nature

Relevant and material experience in parts of the energy or decarbonisation value chain that can be applied to the energy transition

Team Leadership (direct or indirect), strong project management and team development experience – with a proven track record to help others navigate ambiguous and/or complex situations

Strong relationship management, proven ability in developing internal relationships and fostering support for group wide customer initiatives

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills that can flex to all levels of the organization, strong influencing skills, confident in presenting to EVP/SVPs to achieve endorsement.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.