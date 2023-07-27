Senior Strategy Manager, Bioenergy

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

bp are looking for an individual with an extensive management consulting background to join our global strategy team for bioenergy. Reporting into the VP Bio Energy Strategy, this role will lead interdisciplinary projects, analysis, and requests from Biofuels leadership (SVP Biofuels Growth, SVP T&S, SVP Fuels Value Chain, SVP Strategy) to support development and delivery of bp’s bioenergy agenda.



Key Accountabilities



• Liaise with multidisciplinary teams e.g., origination, PPM, business groups, capital allocation etc. on projects of key interest.

• Support key SVPs forums, shape bp corporate strategy implementation tracking, help ensure business development pipeline and capital allocation follow clear strategic priorities.

• Work with the other Strategy VPs on key areas of integration across portfolio e.g., Hydrogen.

• Support multiple ad-hoc requests of strategic interest to core SVP group.

• Support development of strategy material for bp board meetings.

Desired Experience and Job Requirements:

• Industry experience in Oil and Gas downstream e.g., supply chain, refining, retail, trading or broader Energy/Commodities markets. Any prior experience in biofuels particularly welcome.



Team leadership:



• Strong people leader with demonstrated capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments whilst motivating and retaining top talent

• Proven ability to integrate and lead teams by creating a clear sense of purpose with a background of ambiguity

• Hands-on leader who is able and willing to hold the pen on first drafts

Consulting toolkit:

• Extensive consulting experience will be essential for success in this role.

• Ability to handle pressure, tight deadlines, and iterative output-based process.

• Track record of strategy development, strong problem solving, and ability develop a mandate with abstract guidelines.

• Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels both within BP and externally.

• Track record of communicating complex issues to senior stakeholders.

• Highly numerate and analytical.

• Entrepreneurial with ideation and offer creation mindset.



Essential Education

• Degree or equivalent experience



STRATEGY & SUSTAINABILITY

If you’re a sustainability focused strategic thinker, this could be for you: The purpose of strategy & sustainability is to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic ‎direction for us to deliver on our ambition of reimagining energy for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organisation bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organisation.



Join us and help us achieve our purpose through:‎

A modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – ‎you will work with the businesses, finance and the broad organisation to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. Together we will help frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for us.



A lens on sustainability as a competitive advantage – you will drive sustainability to unleash new ‎business opportunities, growth and value to us.‎

Proprietary bp insights – you will focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global ‎economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎



Proactive shaping of external policy – you will define where our company stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.‎

Strategic oversight of our carbon management activities – you will coordinate and drive progress ‎on our net zero ambition and aims.‎



Effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organisational and business sustainability – you will ‎support our bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.‎



Enabling our company and its businesses to achieve their goals – where our organisation holds expertise, we will ‎use it collaboratively and constructively.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



