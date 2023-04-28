Senior Strategy Manager, C&P

Job summary

This is a critical role in bp’s group strategy team. Reporting into the VP Strategy for Customers & Products, this role is instrumental in shaping the C&P strategy and portfolio. C&P is a critical division for bp, housing bp’s customer and product businesses including midstream, Castrol lubricants, aviation, biofuels, mobility and convenience, and EV charging. It is a large, relatively diverse but highly interconnected organisation. The selected candidate will work with the SVP Corporate Strategy, the VP Strategy for C&P and collaborate with senior stakeholders across C&P to develop strategy, support portfolio optimisation/M&A decisions, and ensure on track delivery of 2025/2030 C&P targets – including our carbon reduction Aims.

What does the day to day look like?

Lead the development of strategy in key C&P businesses based on priorities (e.g. Castrol, convenience, aviation)

Act independently and as part of a senior strategy team, to manage and deliver high quality strategy engagements: project management, stakeholder management, leading teams through analysis, developing a strong strategic narrative and set of conclusions

Support the development of integrated C&P strategy and collaborate with the C&P Portfolio & Integration team to embed it into the overall narrative and transformation activities

Develop and contribute to various programs that: focus on growth and development of customer offers optimise the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value support reduction of carbon intensity of the marketed products build strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P bring digital and customer insight to deliver solutions

Work with other members of the group strategy team to support the development and articulation of our strategy to the Executive, Board and Investors

Support the business on the assessment of specific opportunities, negotiations with partners and M&A transactions

Work with our network of strategic partners

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent experience

Knowledge:

Experience in oil and gas / energy, transportation and mobility, consumer products, retailing, automotive value chain

Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers

Creative and analytical problem solver with experience designing products and customer offerings

Team leadership:

Strong people leader with demonstrated capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments whilst motivating and retaining top talent

Consistent track record to integrate and lead teams by crafting a clear sense of purpose with a background of ambiguity

Hands-on leader who is able and willing to hold the pen

Consulting/Strategy development toolkit:

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels within bp

Track record of presenting complex issues to senior stakeholders

Consistent track record of project management

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of fuels value chain from refinery to wheels

Previous international experience across diverse energy markets

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.