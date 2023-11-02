Senior Strategy Manager, Hydrogen

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Hydrogen is a key global growth pillar in bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. bp is a major international energy player with exposure across numerous sectors where hydrogen will play an essential role. You will be at the forefront of one of the biggest opportunities to reshape the energy landscape as the world delivers on net zero.This role will be reporting into the VP Strategy – Hydrogen and CCUS, this is a key role to shape bp’s hydrogen and CCUS strategy and portfolio, and to support the delivery of bp’s stated ambition to capture 10% of low carbon hydrogen in core markets by 2030. The Senior Strategy Manager will collaborate across the organisation, working between our Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures team and related business lines, including Customers & Products and Gas & Low Carbon Energy.The role is preferrably based in London, but we would welcome applications from candidates based in other locations in the UK and Europe.



Analyse delivery against market & internal strategic KPIs

Identify, prepare and support the development of key roadmaps, strategy updates and activities, informed by strategic KPIs, market intel, policy and competitor insights.

Inform business development activities, including partnership and participation strategies, with deep regional & value chain analysis and insights.

Build relationships and networks across bp and collaborate across business lines to identify and implement opportunities for integration.

Identify, develop, and contribute to various programmes that:

focus on growth and development of customer offers

optimise hydrogen and CCUS value chains to maximise integrated value

create strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for bp Inform enabling technology, partnership & advocacy agendas.

Work with other Strategy Advisors to identify areas of integration across our portfolio.

Keep key stakeholders informed and aligned on market, projects and progress. What you will bring: Demonstrated experience with the energy industry

Technical or commercial experience in energy transition business

Good understanding of the hydrogen and CCUS economy and related business from previous technical, commercial, advisory or research roles

Analytical capabilities in complex problem solving with ability to maintain connection to “the bigger picture”

Ability to work in fast paced environments and comfortable in creating high-quality “first drafts”

Strong track record in project management and a proven ability to pick up tasks, loose threads and questions, follow up on them and solve structured and proactively.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural, multidisciplinary environment.

Strong ability to keep range of stakeholders informed and aligned on progress and to communicate complex issues effectively.

Relevant degree or equivalent experience Ideally, you will also have: Experience in renewables, gas & CCUS technologies & markets

Experience working in analytic or strategic functions

Experience across global diverse energy markets

Experience across end user markets (industry, mobility, power)

Technical or commercial experience in hydrogen business or research

Experience working in analytic or strategic functions

Knowledge of energy transition and decarbonization drivers and risks (technology, policy, finance)

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



