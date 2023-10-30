Senior Strategy Manager, Power & Renewables

Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
This is a critical role in bp’s group strategy team. Reporting into the VP Power & Renewables, this role is instrumental in shaping the strategy and portfolio. Power & Renewables growth engine is a critical division for bp, housing bp’s offshore wind, renewable generation globally. It is a large, relatively diverse but highly interconnected organisation. The selected candidate will work with the VP of Power & Renewables and collaborate with senior stakeholders across power, trading and renewable business to develop strategy, support portfolio optimisation/M&A decisions, and ensure on track delivery of 2025/2030 targets.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
