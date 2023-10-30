Senior Strategy Manager, Power & Renewables

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

This is a critical role in bp’s group strategy team. Reporting into the VP Power & Renewables, this role is instrumental in shaping the strategy and portfolio. Power & Renewables growth engine is a critical division for bp, housing bp’s offshore wind, renewable generation globally. It is a large, relatively diverse but highly interconnected organisation. The selected candidate will work with the VP of Power & Renewables and collaborate with senior stakeholders across power, trading and renewable business to develop strategy, support portfolio optimisation/M&A decisions, and ensure on track delivery of 2025/2030 targets.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Lead the development of strategy in key businesses based on priorities (e.g. interlinking renewable generation to alternative solutions)

Act independently and as part of a senior strategy team, to manage and deliver high quality strategy engagements: project management, stakeholder management, leading teams through analysis, developing a strong strategic narrative and set of conclusions

Support the development of integrated strategy and collaborate with the renewable offshore and onshore Portfolio & Integration team to embed it into the overall narrative and transformation activities

Develop and contribute to various programs that: focus on growth and development of customer offers optimise the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value support reduction of carbon intensity of the marketed products create strategic partnerships that drive long-term value bring digital and customer insight to deliver solutions

Work with other members of the group strategy team to support the development and articulation of our strategy to the Executive, Board and Investors

Support the business on the assessment of specific opportunities, negotiations with partners and M&A transactions

Work with our network of strategic partners

What you will bring:

Knowledge:

Commercial experience combined with industry experience in energy, energy transition, generation and project development.

Proven experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers

Creative and analytical thinker with experience designing products and customer offerings

Team leadership:

Strong people leader with demonstrated capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments whilst motivating and retaining top talent

Proven ability to integrate and lead teams by creating a clear sense of purpose with a background of ambiguity.

Consulting/Strategy development toolkit:

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels within bp

Track record of communicating complex issues to senior stakeholders

Strong track record of project management

Education:

Degree or equivalent experience

Ideally also:

Understanding of renewable sector, supply chain, generation and delivery

Previous international experience across diverse energy markets

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.