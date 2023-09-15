Senior Strategy Manager - Production & Operations

Job summary

Grade F Reporting to the VP Strategy – P&O, this is a key role supporting the refining LT within P&O with strategic analysis and recommendations for our crude refining business. The role also involves working with other SS&V teams on Integrated Energy Hub concepts incorporating biofuels and H2 / CCS investments. The Senior Strategy Manager will collaborate with other teams in SS&V and across the organisation with related business lines, including P&O (refining operations), Customers & Products (midstream / refining / biofuels ) and Gas & Low Carbon Energy (H2 / CCS).

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

The selected candidate will be expected to:

Monitor refining strategic health to 2030, including implementation of current strategy and transformation through Business Improvement Plans; identify pain points and challenges to that delivery and flag to the Refining LT

Collaborate with other strategy teams working on biofuels and H2/CCS to identify value-creating integration and alignment opportunities

Lead delivery of a refining 2030+ strategy focused on competitive positioning and complementary transition / IEH ambitions for each of our refineries through 2040

Monitor and challenge refining contribution to bp’s Aim 1 and 17 targets, identifying and challenging risks and gaps as well as opportunities to increase that contribution

Potentially support BD / M&A activity which underpins strategic delivery

Contribute to SS&V-led country strategies, where relevant to refining

Engage refining leadership teams in refining strategy, explaining their contribution to bp’s overall goals and engaging those teams in delivery of necessary transformation

Support the development of Investor Relations materials for refining and integrated energy hubs.

Role Requirements:

Essential Education: Degree or equivalent experience

>5 years of experience in refining operations or commercial roles

Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies to solve complex business problems or transform operational performance, demonstrating creative thinking and ability to maintain connection to the bigger picture

Ability to build SVP/EVP engagement and strong multi-disciplinary working networks which support delivery of strategic analysis and implementation of the recommendations

A sense of curiosity and ability to engage stakeholders in constructive challenge

Strong track record of project management, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneouslyDesirable Criteria:

Experience or understanding of fuels value chain from well-to-wheel, including fuels supply, refining optimization, and midstream

Experience working in analytic or strategic functions

Knowledge of energy transition and decarbonization drivers and risks (technology, policy, finance)

Job location: Flexible / Remote

How much do we pay (Base)? $[180K - 230K]. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.