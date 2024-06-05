Senior Strategy Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



How would you like to contribute to defining the strategic direction of our aviation business? In this role, you will craft and convey a clear strategic vision and a compelling value proposition. You will assist in shaping and determining the best trade-offs and decisions, thus expediting the execution of our strategy.

Aviation's winning proposition is to create new value by delivering today’s and tomorrow’s energy using our global aviation expertise and leading end-to-end supply capabilities. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play an important role in bp's net zero ambition.

Works closely with the aviation LT and other key colleagues to help define the business’s long-term strategic plans. Analyses, and recommendations on the strategic choices that will then lead to defining the key business priorities. It owns aviation’s core beliefs and proposes changes and updates when necessary. Leads the strategy execution and holds a single view of the Aviation strategy activation plan as well as facilitating the right global forums to ensure strategy is delivered.

Key accountabilities

Collaborates with the aviation LT and key colleagues to develop transformative growth, and business improvement strategies that are executable by the business given known constraints - set clear strategic objectives and key performance metrics.

Defines and runs strategy refresh process in line with bp group and C&P.

Ensures alignment with C&P and the wider bp teams and identifies commonalities and opportunities

Provides actionable insights to support decision-making and development of winning proposition as well as potential risks to the strategic objectives with mitigation plans.

Defines success metrics /breakthroughs to track strategic progress

Ensures relevance of strategy core beliefs and insights in evolving market and proposes changes or updates when necessary.

Leads strategy execution - accountable for informing, implementing and facilitating a consistent, standardised Aviation strategy activation planning approach.

Partners with the business to ensure regional roadmaps are aligned with strategy and shares global ideal ways of working.

Supports development of sub-strategies when required.

Owns the global aviation BD growth hopper of strategic opportunities – helping to frame choices, drive prioritisation and resource allocation for integrated initiatives.

Facilitates portfolio reviews - highlighting conflicts and misalignment

Together with finance, monitors the execution of the strategy against value delivery forecast.

Supports on a range of projects to shape and progress various aspects of the strategic agenda, using advanced technical knowledge of financial modelling and strategic portfolio evaluation

Supports the business in the implementation of projects derived from the agreed strategy

Key requirements

Bachelor or equivalent professional qualification. An MBA or higher degree would be beneficial

Strategic background - experienced in extracting, analysing, and synthesising complex business data to provide actionable insights and support strategic decision-making.

Demonstrated success in developing and implementing strategic plans that drive business growth. Experience translating recommendations into actionable roadmaps

Highly developed critical thinking, strong analytical skills and commercial competence gained in an operational or business planning environment

Sound commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments

Project management experience

Ability to build and develop external and internal relationships across multiple bp businesses

Deeply analytical, numerate and financially literate

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - experience building trusting working relationships with the ability to collaborate effectively at all organizational levels to support delivery of results.

Comfortable in a dynamic environment, where innovation and creative thinking is encouraged. Also comfortable with ambiguity and uncertainty. Exceptional problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of the aviation sector would be advantageous

About bp!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



