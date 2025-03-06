Senior Subject Matter Expert – Health, Safety & Environment

Job summary
Customers & Products
HSSE Group
The Senior SME – Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) supports the oversight of the Local Operating Management System (LOMS), in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations across Australia & New Zealand Mobility, Convenience & Midstream (MC&M).
The role assists providing LOMS implementation support and advice, and coordinates key LOMS processes including self-verification, Learning, HSE-related performance reporting and practices and procedures!
Shift Timing: 5:00AM to 2:00PM IST.
Local Operating Management System:
Provides support for the Local Operating Management System content and consistency of requirements in consultation with relevant SME
Supports delivery of the self-verification program that aligns with the local Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC) and provide insight into business OMS conformance
Support co-ordination of the annual review of closed audit actions to verify closure and action effectiveness
Supports learning lead for MC&C to facilitate effective learning from incidents – internal and external
Report on status of HSE data
Preparation of governance packs
Supporting business tender requests
Supports OMS requirements and conformance to the relevant procedures
Lead all aspects of the suite of HSE/OMS related BP Conformance and compliance training courses, and liaise with SME’s to ensure alignment with LOMS proficiencies
Retains controlled document library
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience), preferably from a technical field. Formal (health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification) (e.g. NEBOSH diploma)
Deep knowledge on HSE management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external driven environment
Proven record to think both operationally and strategically
Digital tool experience and proficient use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable
Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic fit for purpose advice and support · Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence
Strong written and spoken communication skills and proficient in English
Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations
Agile and adaptable demeanour · Excellent and shown interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.
Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
