Senior Subject Matter Expert – Health, Safety & Environment

The Senior SME – Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) supports the oversight of the Local Operating Management System (LOMS), in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations across Australia & New Zealand Mobility, Convenience & Midstream (MC&M).

The role assists providing LOMS implementation support and advice, and coordinates key LOMS processes including self-verification, Learning, HSE-related performance reporting and practices and procedures!

Shift Timing: 5:00AM to 2:00PM IST.

Role & Responsibilities:



Local Operating Management System:



Provides support for the Local Operating Management System content and consistency of requirements in consultation with relevant SME



Self-verification program delivery support:



Supports delivery of the self-verification program that aligns with the local Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC) and provide insight into business OMS conformance

Support co-ordination of the annual review of closed audit actions to verify closure and action effectiveness

Learning From Incidents:



Supports learning lead for MC&C to facilitate effective learning from incidents – internal and external



HSSE Performance:

Report on status of HSE data

Preparation of governance packs

Supporting business tender requests

Procedures and Practices:

Supports OMS requirements and conformance to the relevant procedures

Lead all aspects of the suite of HSE/OMS related BP Conformance and compliance training courses, and liaise with SME’s to ensure alignment with LOMS proficiencies

Retains controlled document library

Experience & Qualification:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience), preferably from a technical field. Formal (health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification) (e.g. NEBOSH diploma)

Deep knowledge on HSE management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external driven environment

Proven record to think both operationally and strategically

Digital tool experience and proficient use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable

Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic fit for purpose advice and support · Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence

Strong written and spoken communication skills and proficient in English

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations

Agile and adaptable demeanour · Excellent and shown interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



