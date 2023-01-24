Role Synopsis:
We are looking for a Senior Subsea Engineer to join our GOM Wells team
You will report to the Subsea Discipline Lead and will be responsible for engineering, planning and execution of subsea projects from MODU’s, Jack ups and LWI vessels.
The successful candidate will be working with the following equipment: completion landing strings, open water & riser-based intervention systems, subsea tree and control systems, Intervention WorkOver Control Systems (IWOCS) and associated completions equipment; as well as completions equipment related to providing access to the well during light well intervention activities and subsea capping & containment preparedness.
Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is a key aspect of this role. Stakeholders include: the wells organization (wells) engineering and well operations teams, the wells MODU/vessel Superintendent, Central Subsea LoF, Projects and Operations organization (P&O), Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) personnel; as well as key vendors who support well execution.
