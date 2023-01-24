Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Role Synopsis:

We are looking for a Senior Subsea Engineer to join our GOM Wells team

You will report to the Subsea Discipline Lead and will be responsible for engineering, planning and execution of subsea projects from MODU’s, Jack ups and LWI vessels.

The successful candidate will be working with the following equipment: completion landing strings, open water & riser-based intervention systems, subsea tree and control systems, Intervention WorkOver Control Systems (IWOCS) and associated completions equipment; as well as completions equipment related to providing access to the well during light well intervention activities and subsea capping & containment preparedness.

Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is a key aspect of this role. Stakeholders include: the wells organization (wells) engineering and well operations teams, the wells MODU/vessel Superintendent, Central Subsea LoF, Projects and Operations organization (P&O), Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) personnel; as well as key vendors who support well execution.



Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP’s commitment to our HSSE policy of no accidents, no harm to people and to the environment

Prepare Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and BP practice requirements

Lead HAZID / HAZOP sessions as required to ensure safe execution of subsea activity

Perform Audits, Leadership Field Inspections, and Oversight/Verification at Vendor facilities and offshore

Define and deliver equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors, and tooling.

Respond to operational requirements, vendor quality issues, and vendor performance management.

Coach and mentor junior personnel to ensure appropriate development, helping to build enduring capability.

About you

Preferred - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Offshore Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential experience and job requirements

10+ years’ experience (including offshore operational experience) in subsea production systems, completions, MODU’s and intervention equipment operations.

Proven English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Proven interpersonal skills, with the ability to work in multi-cultural, multidiscipline environment

Experienced in preparing Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per industry practice requirements.

Proven ability of defining and delivering equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors, and tooling.

Experience leading HAZID / HAZOP sessions as required to ensure safe execution of subsea activity.

Strong project management skills and able to deliver across multiple work fronts.

Detailed understanding of API 6A , API 17D, API 17G

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!